PB kicks off holidays with parade

"Here it comes," Raya Lee said as she leaned into the street in front of Simmons Bank looking for the parade.

The 7-year-old was giddy when she saw the first lights flashing down Main Street headed toward her. Sitting in her little lawn chair, she seldom took her eyes off of the floats and dancers that passed by her.

Pine Bluff's annual Christmas parade, which was held Thursday night, was an extravaganza of lighted floats, marching bands, glitzy dancers and of course, Santa Claus.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington donned a Santa hat and sang "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" while standing through the sunroof of a red car decked out in lights.

The parade also featured the Pine Bluff Police Department blaring blue lights and wailing sirens and the traditional Sahara Shriners on little scooters and in antique cars.

Several local businesses participated in the parade with decked-out floats including River Valley Tractor, Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Southeast Arkansas College.

The Pine Bluff High School marching band and the 34th Avenue Rhythm of the Drum and Drill Team also performed.

The highlight for Raya, she said, was the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff dancers that performed along with the school's popular marching band. She also wanted Santa to know what she wanted for Christmas -- a Barbie dream house.

Raya's mom, Raven Lee, said that the parade is a festive event to unite the community during the holidays. She said she wished more people would attend.

Her friend, Shere Morris, had two twins -- La Christian Harris and Chad Harris -- participate in the parade with the Pine Bluff Community Center.

"We always look forward to it," Morris said. "But more people do need to come out because you are also supporting the kids who are in the parade. That's my wish, that more people start supporting things, especially our children, so the city can grow more."