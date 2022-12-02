PREP BASKETBALL Ozark, Mo., jumps to 11-0 lead while coasting past Rogers Lady Mounties

ROGERS -- Ozark, Mo., had little difficulty against Rogers on Thursday in the first round of the Great 8 Classic at Heritage High School.

Ozark (1-1) held Rogers without a field goal in the first and third quarters while rolling to a 41-18 victory over the Lady Mounties. Rogers (0-3) did not score in the first quarter and the Lady Mounties managed only two free throws while being outscored 20-2 in the third.

Ozark's Brandon Clift, who was promoted to head coach after years as an assistant at Ozark, credited his team's zone defense for initiating the rout.

Ozark never trailed, leading 9-0 after one quarter, 16-7 at halftime and 36-9 after three quarters.

"The girls did a great job covering their shooters," Clift said. "We know Rogers always has a ton of great shooters and we knew if they got hot from three, it was going to be a long night. We executed the game plan and our defense led to our offense."

Haven Haymes, a senior center, scored 12 points to lead Ozark, while Jordyn Foley and Alexis Soloman added 10 apiece. Aubrey Treadwell had five points to lead Rogers.

"Their zone threw us for a loop," said Rogers Coach Preston Early, who has only three seniors on the roster this season. "The kids didn't handle it well and I told them that's on me because we didn't have enough work on this particular zone. I thought our kids lost confidence and it got away from us."

Ozark led 11-0 before Rogers managed its first basket with 5:27 left in the second quarter on a half-court steal and layup by Treadwell. Treadwell then added a three-pointer to get the Lady Mounties to within 14-7. But Ozark took the momentum into halftime when Soloman fed Haymes for a bank shot at the buzzer.

Ozark then continued the blowout in the third quarter when Rogers managed only two free throws by Kiara Owens.

"Sometimes we're too unselfish, but we really stressed in the second half that we need to get the ball to Haven," Clift said. "We finally got it in there a few times then, when the defense collapsed, we were able to really shoot the basketball from outside."

Rogers Heritage 62, Camdenton, Mo. 37

Carlee Casteel scored 19 of her 21 points in the first quarter to lead Rogers Heritage past Camdenton, Mo.

Casteel did not score in the second quarter when she mostly watched from the bench. But she returned to the court in the third quarter and contributed another basket before sitting again with Rogers Heritage leading 45-16.

Sophie Sarratt added 12 points for Heritage. while Oakleigh Hill scored 18 points to lead Camdenton.

Heritage (4-0) will play Little Rock Central, a 60-48 winner over Greene County Tech, at 7 p.m. today. Rogers will face the North Little Rock-Clinton loser at 4 p.m.