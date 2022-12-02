PREP FB: Charleston, Smith steam into Rison for Class 3A semifinal game.

CHARLESTON -- Three-year defensive starter Dale Smith and the Charleston Tigers are steaming into the Class 3A semifinals.

"We have a saying, if it's the start of the game we pour on more steam and if we're up we pour on more steam and if we're down we pour on more steam," Smith said. "Whatever we do, just don't let off the gas."

The Tigers, champions of the 3A-1, travel to Rison in a Class 3A state playoff semifinal game tonight.

Charleston had no trouble in a 48-6 win over Newport in the quarterfinals last week, using a dominating defensive performance that was spurred by the line.

"I just feel like we played to the best of our abilities," Smith said. "If we keep doing that we have a good chance to win it all. I give a lot of credit to the other team. They were really good. I'm not taking anything away from them, but we played at the top of our game."

Smith put the coup de grace on the defense's performance with a fumble recovery in the end zone with 2:44 left in the first half for a 42-0 lead. Senior defensive end Wiley Carroll forced the loose ball.

"I fired off and was just doing my job," Smith said. "He went to throw it and I jumped up to block it. He pumped faked, and one of our defensive ends hit him pretty hard. It knocked the ball out and I fell on it. I jumped up and started screaming. It's a lineman's dream."

Smith also did a little flex after the touchdown. Smith is after all Charleston's strong man. He holds school records in the squat at 520 pounds, the clean at 290 pounds and the incline bench at 305.

Smith, Roy Hudson and Brady Clayton, all seniors, start on the defensive line for Charleston but David McKarnie, Jacob Hoffman and Warren Pillstrom all rotate in with several of them also playing on the offensive front.

"We played six guys in those three spots and rotate them in," May said. "They all played great. I tell them they're the best offensive and defensive line in the state. When they play, they can play with anybody."

Through six possessions, Newport gained 27 yards on 24 plays.

"They're a good team and really athletic," Smith said. "We just kept hammering them and kept hammering them."

Smith started on both lines last year and started at defensive tackle as a sophomore. His career has excelled since junior high.

"As a ninth grader, he missed a lot of practices and his grades weren't very good," May said. "Now, he's got a 3.0 grade-point average and never misses. He's one of the strongest kids we have and broke a lot of records. When he wants to be, he can dominate a game on both sides of the ball."

The Tigers have won 10 straight games since a loss to Class 4A semifinalist Nashville and will play on Friday in their first semifinal since going to the championship game in 2016.

"It's been really fun not just because we've made it this far but to have a team like this," Smith said. "We feel like we're all one like we're a family."

Charleston, by virtue of its conference championship, enjoyed the luxury of playing the first three games of the playoffs at home. Now, the Tigers hit the road for a long trip to play another tradition-rich team in Rison.

"We just need to stay focused and do what we've been doing," Smith said. "We just need to keep pouring on more steam."