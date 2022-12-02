PREP FB: Wood steps down at Har-Ber after 17 seasons

FOOTBALL

Har-Ber's Wood steps down

On Thursday, Chris Wood announced he was stepping down as Springdale Har-Ber's only football coach in the history of the school to move into an administrative role with the athletic department.

"I am proud of our legacy at Har-Ber," Wood said in a release issued by Springdale Public Schools. "I am excited to bring the same drive, determination and results to impact thousands of students on the district level."

Wood was already a familiar face in Springdale when he was handed the keys to build the football program at the newly opened Har-Ber High School 17 years ago.

Wood had won a state title at Shiloh Christian and was on the staff at Springdale under former coach Gus Malzahn when the Bulldogs captured the state championship in 2005.

The success followed Wood to Har-Ber, where he built the Wildcats' football team into one of the elite programs in Class 7A.

He led the program to a 7A state championship in 2009, and two runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2015 and five state semifinal berths. His Wildcats teams won the 7A-West Conference title four times.

The program has struggled over the past few seasons, going 1-10 this season. Over a 21-year head coaching career, Wood posted a 154-99 record at Har-Ber, Shiloh Christian and Nashville.

Springdale Public Schools Athletic Director Wayne Stehlik said Wood would be an asset to the entire athletic program in his new role.

"Chris Wood built a football program from the ground up at Har-Ber and took it to the mountaintop," Stehlik said in a news release. "More importantly, he is a man of great character and integrity, and he and his family love the city of Springdale. With Chris Wood joining the Athletic Department team, he will now be able to have a greater impact on the nearly 4,000 student-athletes in the Springdale School District."

The search for Har-Ber's new football coach will begin immediately, said Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland.

-- Chip Souza

Traore, Zvada headline ASU's All-Sun Belt selections

Tight end Seydou Traore and kicker Dominic Zvada were named as Arkansas State's two first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selections as part of the league's yearly awards announcement Thursday morning.

Traore ranked first among tight ends in the Sun Belt with 50 receptions and 655 receiving yards, finishing second with four touchdowns. His receiving yards were also third among all FBS tight ends.

Zvada, in his true freshman season, scored 81 points -- the Arizonan went 17 of 18 on field goals and missed one extra point on 31 attempts. His 56-yard field goal at Texas State last month was the second-longest in the nation this season.

Johnnie Lang was a second-team honoree as both a return specialist and an all-purpose player. The Palmetto, Fla., native leads the nation with 973 kick return yards and ranks 15th in all-purpose yards at 135.8 per game.

Defensive end Kivon Bennett grabbed a third-team spot, finishing with 5.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 50 tackles. Defensive tackle T.W. Ayers, quarterback James Blackman, wideout Champ Flemings and offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes were recognized as honorable mentions.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

Farrar leads HSU women to victory

Guard Ashley Farrar scored 44 points on 16-of-24 shooting from the floor Thursday to lead Henderson State University (4-3, 1-0 Great American Conference) to a 98-90 overtime victory over Southern Arkansas University (2-3, 0-1) in the Great American Conference opener for both teams at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies scored 62 points in the lane and held a 46-38 rebounding advantage, while the Muleriders countered with a 25-9 edge in fast break points. Henderson State shot 50.7% (36 of 71) from the floor as a team, while Southern Arkansas shot 43.4% (33 of 76).

Gracie Raby scored 16 points for the Reddies and Abbie Jiles added 10. Diamond Morris led the Muleriders with 23 points, while Braydyn Hill poured in 19 and Mychala Linzy finished with 18.

In other Great American Conference women's action Thursday, Harding University (5-3, 1-0) outscored Ouachita Baptist University (2-2, 0-1) 19-11 in the first quarter and led 30-21 at halftime in a 66-51 victory at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. ... Jalei Oglesby scored 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor, Hayleigh Wyrick added 17 and Kaley Shipman had 12 as Arkansas Tech University (3-2, 1-0) beat the University of Arkansas-Monticello (2-4, 0-1) 75-63 at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. Alindsey Long scored a game-high 20 points in the loss for the Cotton Blossoms, while Joi Montgomery and Nyah Banks chipped in with 10 each.

Arkansas Tech men win GAC opener

Taelon Peter scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor and hitting 8 of 8 free throws to lead Arkansas Tech University (3-4, 1-0 Great American Conference) to a 75-67 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello (3-3, 0-1) on Thursday at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Both teams shot well from the floor, with the Wonder Boys shooting 48.1% (25 of 52) and the Boll Weevils shooting 46% (23 of 50). UAM shot better from the three-point line, 43% to Arkansas Tech's 35%, but the Wonder Boys countered with a 32-26 scoring advantage in the lane to go with 16 assists and 13 steals.

Tommy Kamarad scored 15 points for Arkansas Tech and D'rell Roberts chipped in with 14. Isaac Jackson led the way for Arkansas-Monticello with 21 points, while Edwin Louis and Timur Krupalija contributed 11 each.

In other Great American Conference men's games Thursday, LaQuan Butler Jr. scored 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor to lead Ouachita Baptist University (2-2, 1-0) to an 84-81 victory over Harding University (4-3, 0-1) in Searcy. Sam Henderson scored a game-high 22 points in the loss for the Bisons. ... Alvin Miles scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 3 three-pointers, to lead Henderson State University (3-3, 1-0) to a 75-67 win over Southern Arkansas University (3-3, 0-1) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. Kris Wyche also hit 3 three-pointers and went 6-of-9 shooting from the floor to score 15 points for the Muleriders.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services