RICK’S PICKS: Parkview only obstacle left to keep Shiloh Christian from winning state championship during first year in Class 5A

No one knows the frustration of putting the finishing touch on a tremendous football season more than the Little Rock Parkview Patriots of 1983.

That's the team that entered War Memorial Stadium with a 12-0 record and a roster loaded with talent, including three players (Keith Jackson, James Rouse and Rickey Williams), who had tremendous college careers and eventually played in the NFL. But Parkview lost 9-6 to Fort Smith Southside in arguably the biggest upset in the history of the football playoffs in Arkansas.

Parkview is back again in the state finals for the first time in 39 years and only Shiloh Christian stands in its way. Shiloh Christian is a huge obstacle, considering the Saints have won eight state championships since 1998.

The Saints blasted Camden Fairview 48-19 last week while Parkview extended its winning streak to 10 consecutive by eliminating Joe T. Robinson 27-12. If Parkview expects to win, they'll have to figure out a way to slow Eli Wisdom, who's had a tremendous senior season at quarterback for the Saints.

Wisdom ran for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries and he also passed for 123 yards. The Saints provide plenty of support from a slew of standout athletes like receiver Bodie Neal and Bo Williams, who added 151 yards rushing and three touchdowns last week against Camden Fairview.

Parkview will counter with its usual brand of speedy athletes, including senior D.B. Bennett, who has 16 touchdowns and over 1,200 yards rushing on the season. Shiloh Christian has been in this position many more times than Parkview but the Saints have also been frustrated in championship games, like in 2000 when they lost 30-29 in overtime to Rison.

Reclassification brought Parkview down from 6A and Shiloh Christian up from 4A and the result is a matchup of the best two teams in 5A. Parkview is a quality opponent but Shiloh Christian has a history of winning state championships that the Patriots do not.

RICK'S PICK Shiloh Christian

(Other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Bentonville vs. BRYANT

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD vs. Pulaski Academy

CLASS 3A

BOONEVILLE vs. Melbourne

CHARLESTON at Rison

LAST WEEK 6-0 (100%)

OVERALL 239-55 (84%)