BOYS

BLYTHEVILLE 59, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 48 Shamar Marshall scored 23 points for Blytheville (7-0) in a opening victory at its Chickasaw Classic. Rashaud Marshall had 18 points for the host team. Jaxon Conley led Har-Ber (3-1) with 23 points.

BOONEVILLE 60, DANVILLE 40 Colter Fisher had 20 points to lead Booneville (2-2) to a win at its Bearcat Classic. Raiden Ferguson added 17 points for the Bearcats. Jaxon Brents scored 14 points for Danville (1-4).

BRYANT 54, LITTLE ROCK HALL 31 R.J. Young led a balanced attack with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks for Bryant (4-1) at the Searcy Bank Classic. Cedric Jones had eight and six assists, Camarion Bead chipped in with eight points and six rebounds, and Joseph Nelson had seven points and five rebounds for the Hornets.

CONWAY 72, WATSON CHAPEL 42 Jamari Nelson had 17 points to lift Conway (3-2) to a victory at the Hot Springs Invitational. Joseph Dockett totaled 14 points for Watson Chapel (3-3).

FARMINGTON 74, JACKSONVILLE 42 Layne Taylor scored 42 points, including 33 in the first half, for Farmington (6-0) in the Benton Classic. Jaxon Berry scored 14 points, and Caleb Blakely gathered seven points and six rebounds for the Cardinals.

HOT SPRINGS 58, NASHVILLE 36 Octavious Rhodes scored a game-high 20 points as Hot Springs (1-0) advanced to the semifinals of its invitational tournament. Kyle Whiteman had eight points to lead Nashville (0-2).

LAKE HAMILTON 74, BRANSON 47 Zac Pennington had 26 points and four assists as Lake Hamilton (4-0) breezed at the Branson Tournament. LaBraun Christian had 18 points and four rebounds, and Ty Robinson responded with 17 points and six rebounds. Charter Harris supplied 6 points, 6 assists and 7 rebounds for the Wolves.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 54, SEARCY 47 C.J. Onyekwelu amassed 12 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in a close one for Catholic (4-1) in the Searcy Bank Classic. Walker Lewis had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Wallace Landrum hit 3 three-pointers and scored nine points for the Rockets.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 70, MILLS 66 Daniel Culberson's basket with less than six seconds left put Central (6-2) ahead to stay in a see-saw affair on the road. Annor Boateng scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers, who trailed by 14 points in the third quarter. Gavin Snyder had 16 points, including two clutch three-pointers late, while Savaughn Smith added 11 points. Culberson finished with 10 points.

MANILA 72, EL DORADO 66 (OT) Braden Nunnally hit a half-court shot to send the game to overtime, where Manila (4-0) held on during the Chickasaw Classic in Blytheville. Nunnally had 29 points, including the bucket before the horn that tied it at 59-59.

MAUMELLE 71, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 63 Jacob Lanier piled up 25 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for Maumelle (5-2), which rebounded from Tuesday's loss against White Hall to pick up a win at the Hot Springs Invitational. Jordan Harris had 10 points and four rebounds, while Markalon Rochelle added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets. Kellen Robinson scored 40 points for Episcopal Collegiate (4-2).

MOUNTAIN HOME 48, WAYNESVILLE, MO. 46 Braiden Dewey's 11 points and six rebounds were essential for Mountain Home (4-1) at the Branson Tournament. Ryder McClain contributed 10 points for the Bombers.

PARAGOULD 63, MONTICELLO 51 Gavin Hall put up 21 points as Paragould (1-4) won at the Chickasaw Classic in Blytheville.

RIVERSIDE 45, CORNING 42 Harrison McAnally hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer as Riverside (8-3) moved into today's semifinals of the Williams Baptist Tournament at Walnut Ridge. McAnally and Cash Gillis both had 12 points for the Rebels. Jayce Couch ended with 16 points for Corning (3-2).

STAR CITY 54, DREW CENTRAL 50 Caleb Williams had 24 points and four steals for Star City (2-0), which beat its long-time rivals. Darius Redix scored 12 points, and Zairen Beene delivered 11 points for the Bulldogs.

TUCKERMAN 65, MARMADUKE 44 Amare Neal led all scorers with 24 points as Tuckerman (6-4) landed in the semifinals of the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Eli Tackett followed up with 15 points. Chandler Harrelson scored 15 points for Marmuduke (9-3), which had won its previous three games.

WALDRON 71, DOVER 55 Trenton Hunt had 17 points, and Petey Justice came up with 13 points for Waldron (8-0) at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Ethan Mayberry had 12 points for the Bulldogs. Lane Standridge finished with 20 points, and both Andrew Masters and Wesley Dale scored 12 points for Dover (1-5).

GIRLS

ALMA 60, BEEBE 23 Presli Taylor's 18 points powered Alma (1-1) to a opening win at the Benton Classic. The Lady Airedales led 41-16 after three quarters.

BROOKLAND 66, MANILA 38 Stella Parker poured in 15 points and Kinley Morris added 12 points as Brookland (3-3) evened its record. Jaci Hart had 11 points for the Lady Bearcats.

DANVILLE 48, WALDRON 29 Addey Wright turned in 21 points as Danville (1-3) rolled in the consolation round of the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Daileigh Hunt finished with 12 points for Waldron (1-6).

DOVER 53, BOONEVILLE 44 Logan Young had 27 points as Dover (6-0) advanced to the championship game of the Bearcat Classic by beating the host team. Kenzie McCrotty added 18 for the Lady Pirates. Lexi Franklin finished with a team-high 21 points for Booneville (2-4).

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 60, GREENE COUNTY TECH 46 Jordan Marshall continued her scoring ways with 21 points to lead Central (4-2) in the first round of the Great 8 Classic at Rogers Heritage High School. Ava Carter led Greene County Tech (4-2) with 11 points.

MARION 60, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 32 Kieran Neal's 22 points were enough to power Marion (1-2) at the Hot Springs Invitational. Riley Brady had 10 points for Episcopal Collegiate (5-1).

MOUNTAIN HOME 73, WAYNESVILLE, MO. 32 Parker Huskey collected 18 points and five rebounds in a pasting for Mountain Home (3-2) in the Branson Tournament. Laykin Moore had 13 points for the Lady Bombers. Bre Hurd, a Virginia commit, had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Waynesville (0-1).

NETTLETON 36, BRYANT 29 Akyria Janes had 13 points, 3 assists and 3 steals in a big one for Nettleton (6-0). Carmen McShan finished with 11 points for the Lady Raiders. Emileigh Muse had 12 points, all on three-pointers, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks for Bryant (4-1). Brilynn Findley chipped in with eight points and two steals.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 71, CLINTON 44 Jocelyn Tate scored 18 points, with 16 coming in the first half, to pace North Little Rock (5-0) in the Great 8 Classic at Rogers Heritage High School.

RIVERSIDE 58, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 39 Brooklyn Berry and Ali Towles had 12 points each to send Riverside (9-3) into the semifinals of the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Elizabeth Hufstedler led Westside (4-2) with eight points.

TUCKERMAN 50, HOXIE 38 Ansley Dawson's 24 points propelled Tuckerman (10-1) to a victory at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. MacKenzie Soden added 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Cara Forrester scored 17 points, and Olivia Compton had 10 points for Hoxie (2-2).

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

DARDANELLE 47, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 38 Braden Tanner and Robert Millard each scored 11 points as Dardanelle (7-2) advanced to the finals of the Quitman Fast Break Classic. Chase Jordan added 10 points for the Sand Lizards. Tyler Carter finished with 12 points for Southside Batesville (2-2).

HEBER SPRINGS 62, PERRYVILLE 49 Gavin Vaughn had 20 points, including four three-pointers, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals to help Heber Springs (4-0) win during the Joe Mallett Classic at Conway St. Joseph. J.T. Spears finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, and Liam Buffalo collected 12 points for the Panthers. Eli Riggs chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds.

JOE T. ROBINSON 66, FORREST CITY 62 Gavin Raath scored 20 points and dished out five assists for Robinson (3-4), which won after the game was postponed a day because of the threat of inclement weather.

GIRLS

MAYFLOWER 62, ENGLAND 47 Kiki Williamson filled up with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for Mayflower (1-1) in the Joe Mallett Classic at Conway St. Joseph. Jordan Blake scored 21 points for England (3-2).