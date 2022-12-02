Russia’s top envoy censures West





MOSCOW -- Russia's foreign minister accused the West on Thursday of becoming directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine by supplying the country with weapons and training its soldiers.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and other key infrastructure were intended to weaken Ukraine's military potential and derail the shipments of Western weapons.

"You shouldn't say that the U.S. and NATO aren't taking part in this war. You are directly participating in it," Lavrov said in a video call with reporters. "And not just by providing weapons but also by training personnel. You are training their military on your territory, on the territories of Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries."

He said the barrages of missiles, drones and artillery fire that have left millions of Ukrainians without power, heating and water were intended to "knock out energy facilities that allow you to keep pumping deadly weapons into Ukraine in order to kill the Russians."

"The infrastructure that is targeted by those attacks is used to ensure the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces and the nationalist battalions," Lavrov said.

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of targeting key civilian infrastructure in order to reduce morale, cause Ukraine's people to suffer during the winter and to force the government in Kyiv into peace talks on Moscow's terms.

The southern city of Kherson, which Russia's forces seized in the opening days of the conflict and withdrew from last month, is among the places targeted. Russian shelling on Thursday cut off power in the recently liberated city just days after it was restored.

Weeks before the pullback allowed Ukrainian forces to reclaim Kherson, Russia declared the entire Kherson region part of its territory along with three other regions following hastily called "referendums" that Ukraine and the West rejected as shams.

Asked how the strikes on infrastructure in Kherson and other areas comply with Moscow's stated goal of protecting Ukraine's Russian-speaking population, Lavrov responded by drawing parallels with the Battle of Stalingrad during World War II.

"The city of Stalingrad also was part of our territory, and we beat the Germans to make them flee," he said.

Lavrov insisted that Moscow remains open for talks on ending the conflict. "We never asked for talks but always said that we are ready to listen to those who are interested in a negotiated settlement," he said.

The Kremlin has urged Ukraine to acknowledge Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as part of Russia and to recognize other land gains that Russia has made since sending its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. It also has pushed for guarantees that Ukraine wouldn't join NATO, along with vaguely formulated "demilitarization" and "denazification" goals.

Asked if a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden was possible, Lavrov replied that "we don't shun contacts" but added that "we haven't yet heard any serious ideas yet."

Lavrov said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised the issue of U.S. citizens imprisoned in Russia in a phone call, but he noted that Putin and Biden agreed to set up a separate channel of communication between special services to discuss the issue when they met in Geneva in June 2021.

"It's working, and I hope that some results will be achieved," he said.

The Biden administration has tried for months to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow.

Commenting on Russia's decision to postpone a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States that was scheduled for this week, Lavrov maintained "it's impossible to discuss strategic stability nowadays while ignoring everything that is happening in Ukraine."

"The goal has been announced to defeat Russia on the battlefield or even destroy Russia," he said. "How can the goal of defeating Russia not bear significance for strategic stability, considering that they want to destroy a key strategic stability actor?"

During the online news conference that lasted for 2½ hours, Lavrov railed against the U.S. and its NATO allies, accusing them of trampling on international law while trying to isolate and destroy Russia.

He claimed the U.S. has tried to discourage other countries, including India, from maintaining close ties with Russia but said those attempts have failed.

CIVILIAN IMPACT

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned the capital's millions of residents that they should stock up on water and preserved food to see them through a winter that could prove miserable if more energy infrastructure is damaged.

He also urged people to consider leaving the city to stay with friends or family elsewhere, if possible.

"Trying months lie ahead. The enemy still possesses substantial resources," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said. He added, however, that "signs are accumulating that [Russia] needs a pause at all costs."

Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire and drone attacks since early October. The shelling has been especially intense in Kherson since Russian forces withdrew and Ukraine's army reclaimed the southern city almost three weeks ago.

Ukraine's presidential office said Thursday that at least two civilians were killed and six others wounded nationwide by the latest Russian shelling. In Kherson, a 70-year-old woman was killed in her apartment and a 64-year-old man was wounded on the street. A 15-year-old boy died when a hospital in the northeastern Sumy region town of Bilopillia was hit, the presidential office said.

Local authorities said about two-thirds of Kherson had electricity as of Thursday night. Some residents congregated at the train station or at government-supported tents that provided heating, food, drinks and electricity to charge cellphones.

Walking gingerly toward an evacuation train, 79-year-old Liudmyla Biloshysta said she decided to leave and join her children in Kyiv because she feared conditions in Kherson would worsen.

"The strike was so massive our house even began to shake," Biloshysta said of the latest barrage. "These bombardments make me so scared."

Alluding to her birth during World War II, she said, "I was a child of war and now I'm a granny in wartime."

In the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces fired "from evening till morning" at Ukrainian-held towns facing the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant across the Dnieper River, the regional governor said Thursday.

"Eight shelling attacks per night. The Russians from evening till morning struck the Nikopol area with [multiple rocket launchers] and heavy artillery. Two districts -- Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka -- came under enemy fire," governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

Elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces continued their attempts to encircle the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, focusing on several villages around it and trying to cut a key highway.

Information for this article was contributed by Inna Varenytsia, Jamey Keaten, Yuras Karmanau, Joanna Kozlowska and staff members of The Associated Press.





In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting with Cuba's President of the Council of State Esteban Lazo Hernandez, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)







Ukrainian soldiers fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon toward a Russian ammunition depot across the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Thursday as Russia continues to attack Ukrainian energy facilities and other infrastructure systems. More photos at arkansasonline.com/ukrainemonth10/. (The New York Times/Finbarr O’Reilly)











Gallery: Images from Ukraine and Russia, month 10







