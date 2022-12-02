State’s turnout in election put at 50.8% of eligible

Final results certified by the Arkansas secretary of state's office this week show that 50.8% of the state's voters cast ballots in this year's general election on Nov. 8.

Of the state's 1.79 million registered voters, 914,223 cast ballots in the election, according to the results with all 75 of the state's counties reporting.

Turnout was slightly higher than it was in the last midterm election, in 2018, when 50.38% of registered voters cast ballots.

For the 2014 general election, also a midterm, turnout was 50.43%.

Turnout this year in Pulaski County, the state's largest, was slightly above the statewide percentage with 51.8% of the county's 241,375 registered voters casting ballots.

Montgomery County had the highest turnout, 62.3% of the county's 5,151 registered voters. Crittenden County's 33.3% of registered voters was the state's lowest turnout percentage.

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders received the highest percentage of the vote of any first-term governor since Bill Clinton in 1978.

Sanders received 571,105 votes, representing about 63% of the vote. Sanders, a Republican, defeated Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Harrington Jr.

Sanders outperformed her predecessor Asa Hutchinson, who received 55.4% of the vote in his first election as governor in 2014.

She also bested her father, Mike Huckabee, who first won election as governor with 59.7% of the vote in 1998, according to Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Arkansas Land Commissioner Tommy Land, who was reelected, received the most votes out of any candidate running for state or federal office in Arkansas with 611,719 votes, or 68.8% of the total.

Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin received the second most out of candidates for statewide office, with 605,785 or 67.6%.

Official results for other winning constitutional officer candidates are:

• Lt. Gov-elect Leslie Rutledge with 577,316 votes, or 64.2%.

• Secretary of State John Thurston with 600,194 votes, or 67.1%

• Auditor-elect Dennis Milligan with 595,166 votes, or 66.8%.

• Treasurer-elect Mark Lowery with 592,634 votes, or 66.3%.

For U.S. Senate, Republican John Boozman easily won reelection with 592,433 votes, or 65.73%, defeating Democrat Natalie James and Libertarian Kenneth Cates.

Other official results for congressional elections show:

• U.S. House District 1, Rick Crawford 153,770 votes, or 73.8%.

• U.S. House District 2, French Hill 147,975 votes, or 60%.

• U.S. House District 3, Steve Womack 142,401 votes, or 63.7%.

• U.S. House District 4, Bruce Westerman 153,850 votes, or 71%.

All four of the proposed constitutional amendments put to voters failed.

Notably, Issue 4, a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana, was voted down with 505,130 votes, or 56.3%, against the measure.

Issue 3, the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment, was the closest ballot question with 440,687 votes against it, or 50.4%. Issue 2, an amendment that would have required future ballot questions to receive at least 60% of the vote to pass, failed with 511,580 votes against, or 59.1%. Issue 1, an amendment that would have allowed the state Legislature to call itself back into session failed with 522,693 votes against, or 60.9%.

Of the state's 75 counties, four failed to certify their results on time: Howard, Ouachita, Izard and Desha. Phillips County, which despite numerous issues leading to the State Board of Election Commissioners filing a complaint against the county, did turn its results in by the Nov. 23 deadline, Kevin Niehaus, a spokesman for the secretary of state's office, said.