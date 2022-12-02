Super Quiz: Mondegreens

1. "I led the pigeons to the flag."

2. "The ants are my friends."

3. "The girl with colitis goes by."

4. "Excuse me while I kiss this guy."

5. "Blessed art thou, a monk swimming."

6. "Every time you go away, you take a piece of meat with you."

7. "The bright blessed day and the dog said goodnight."

8. "I'll never leave your pizza burning."

9. "The girl from Emphysema goes walking."

ANSWERS:

1. I pledge allegiance

2. The answer

3. Kaleidoscope eyes

4. Kiss the sky

5. Amongst women

6. Piece of me

7. The dark sacred night

8. Never be your beast of burden

9. Ipanema