Suspect in drug trafficking ring released into the custody of his wife

A Jefferson County man reputed to be near the top of one of two notorious street gangs that have plagued Pine Bluff and Little Rock in recent years was allowed to go home to his family to await trial in a ruling that U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe called "an agonizingly close decision."

Carlos "Boss" Daniel, 42, of Pine Bluff was released to the custody of his wife after a bond hearing in federal court Thursday. Daniel is one of 26 people indicted as a member or associate of the Lodi Murder Mobb, a Pine Bluff street gang that has been a thorn in the side of the Pine Bluff Police Department for years, according to one of its officers who testified in favor of keeping Daniel behind bars.

Richard McCorvey, a Pine Bluff police detective assigned to the GETROCK Task Force, testified that Daniel was closely associated with co-defendants Lencoya Strain and Kenny Thomas, both of whom are believed to be at the top of the Lodi Murder Mobb hierarchy.

"Lencoya Strain is a long-standing member of Mobb slash Lodi back from the days when they were referred to as East 12th 1200," McCorvey said. "This gang has been responsible for multiple violent acts, shootings and murders in Pine Bluff since my 15 years there."

Thomas, McCorvey said, is the head of Lodi Murder Mobb, which he said finances it activities through drug trafficking.

"His gang has claimed responsibility for multiple shootings and homicides while we intercepted him on the wire," McCorvey said.

The detective said that Daniel was intercepted on a number of wiretaps talking about dealing in pounds of marijuana and, on at least one occasion, more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine.

But Daniel's wife, Tommie, firmly asserted that she would notify the pretrial services office if her husband were to commit any release infractions. She insisted that he had overcome his past and put his criminal history behind him.

"I've seen Mr. Daniel do a 360," she said. "I'm here today because Mr. Daniel is not the same person he was."

Despite the opposition of Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters, who argued strenuously against Daniel's release, Volpe said in the case of a close decision, the tie would always go to the defendant.

"It's going to be a very tight set of conditions with little latitude for violations," the judge warned Daniel. "I take seriously the plague that has been allowed to fester in our communities."