Walmart joins effort on YouTube series

Actress Issa Rae's production company has teamed with Walmart's Black & Unlimited program to support Black creators who'll produce content exclusively for Walmart's YouTube channel.

Hoorae Media has chosen nine creators to take part in the program in which they will be connected with mentors, take courses and receive a $10,000 stipend.

The creators will also travel to Los Angeles for the Black & Unlimited Creator Weekend; and will have access to live-to-tape lessons from influencers, development executives and celebrity content producers.

"There's so much more to being a creator than creating content and sharing it with the world," D.J. Vaughn, Walmart's director of multicultural media partnerships, told Variety.

According to Walmart's YouTube channel, the Black & Unlimited series started early this year.