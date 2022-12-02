Washington County Quorum Court backs ‘Hybrid’ pay plan during heated meeting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tempers flared Thursday night as Washington County officials offered competing pay plans and contradictory explanations of how those plans came to be presented to the Quorum Court.

County Assessor Russell Hill told the justices of the peace a proposal he had developed along with several other elected officials, referred to during Thursday's meeting as "Plan C," was barred from consideration at a meeting of county officials that was meant to find a compromise they could all agree on.

County Judge Joseph Wood said Hill's plan had been voted on and had no support.

"That's a lie," Hill said. "I have to call that out. You said at that meeting we were not allowed to vote on Plan C. You said Plan C is not an option."

"I don't think that's the case," Wood said.

Wood said Hill's plan was considered along with a plan developed by the county's Human Resources department and a compromise plan, referred to as the "Hybrid Plan," that included some elements of both the Human Resources plan and Hill's plan. The Hybrid Plan was endorsed by the justices of the peace for consideration as part of the county's 2023 budget, which will be considered by the Quorum Court at its regular meeting Dec. 15.

According to information from Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Wood, the plan recommended Thursday will cost the county about $2.3 million. The proposed pay increases average $7,447.26 or about 17.44% across the board.

The plan increases pay for Sheriff's Office employees by a total of about $3.2 million. Road Department employees will see an increase of about $1.5 million with an average increase of about $17,310.

The county budget for personnel in 2023 would be $50.7 million, about 56% of the total county budget.

The pay plan for Washington County employees was delayed in October after several county elected officials raised questions about how the plan was developed.

Hill told the justices of the peace the pay plan drafted by Patty Burchett, the county's human resources director, and Sidney Reynolds, the county's information technology director, was seriously flawed and had been done without any input from the elected officials.

"We have serious issues with the entire HR salary adjustment process and the manner in which it has been done," Hill said.

Hill said the elected officials -- including County Clerk Becky Lewallen, County Collector Angela Wood, County Treasurer Bobby Hill, Circuit Clerk Kyle Sylvester and Sheriff Tim Helder -- had been told June 29 the county had contracted with a new company to work on a salary plan but were not included in the process and never saw the data being used until the Friday before the plan was presented to the justices of the peace.

Several justices of the peace said Thursday they still have questions about the pay plan and how it was arrived at. Lisa Ecke, justice of the peace for District 6 and chairman of the county's Personnel Committee, said the plan circumvented established policies and procedures. Ecke said changes in grades are included that have not been reviewed by the county's Job Evaluation and Salary Administration Program committee or the Personnel Committee.

"I want this to be done properly," Ecke said. "This was not properly vetted. Grades were changed outside of JESAP approval that did not go through personnel."

Evelyn Rios-Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12, said she favored Hill's plan, which changed the pay ranges, increasing pay for employees, but did not change any pay grades of the employees.

"I like Plan C," Stafford said. "If I were voting on this tonight, I would prefer to have everybody on Plan C."

Sam Duncan, justice of the peace for District 7, said he still doesn't know if the county can afford the raises proposed in the pay plan without having to raise taxes. After Treasurer Bobby Hill told the justices of the peace his revenue projections are "conservative" and will likely be exceeded, Duncan suggested the county should revise those forecasts.

"It sounds like we need to be closer on our revenues," Duncan said.

Duncan said he will work on another pay plan to consider at the regular December meeting that would reduce the size of the pay increases.

"I don't know how you pay for 17%," Duncan said.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 and county judge-elect, said he favors the Hybrid Plan as a way to give employees immediate pay increases but said the county will have to work on its pay structure. He said he won't wait until the end of the county's budget process to have a pay proposal. He said the county needs to hire an outside expert to review the pay structure and make recommendations.

"Next year, we need to start this on the front end," Deakins said.