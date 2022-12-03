Ambitious Dutchmen await U.S.





DOHA, Qatar -- Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands today for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals.

"I went to Holland just out of university and (was) totally unprepared for professional level soccer," Berhalter said Friday. "If I wasn't in Holland, I don't think I would have had that building that really helped shape my ideas."

Now 49, Berhalter will match tactics against Louis van Gaal, at 71 the oldest coach in the World Cup. Van Gaal guided the Netherlands to third place in the 2014 tournament and has won seven league titles with Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

That success means little to the Oranje's demanding fanbase.

"If I have to believe the Dutch media, we'll never become world champion," Van Gaal said in Dutch.

"In 2014 it was exactly the same. Extremely negative. Now it's the same all over again. I am used to it, and I think my players are used to it, so we will calmly move on."

Then he added playfully in English: "Maybe you can take now a picture after this declaration."

He smiled and said: "Cheese."

Van Gaal, who will be out of a contract after the World Cup, deflected questions about whether he would coach in Africa or replace Roberto Martinez, who parted ways with Belgium after his team was eliminated Thursday.

"You got to convince my wife," he said.

A losing finalist in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Netherlands began this tournament with a 2-0 win over Senegal, tied Ecuador 1-1 and beat Qatar 2-0 to top Group A.

Van Gaal's team has been criticized at home for an alleged lack of attacking flair despite an 18-game unbeaten streak.

"I'm laughing because there's always criticism in Holland. How many Bond (national team) coaches are there in Holland? Sixteen million. Isn't that what they say? Seventeen million now?" Berhalter said. "I think Louis van Gaal has tough enough skin. He realizes that his job is to deliver wins."

The Americans have several Dutch ties. U.S. sporting director Earnie Stewart grew up in the Netherlands, as did current right back Sergino Dest.

"It's going to be a pretty fun one, playing against the country I was born in," Dest said. "I know almost every single guy over there."

Dest was teammates with the Dutch defender Daley Blind at Ajax before moving to Barcelona and then AC Milan.

"You could immediately see he was full of talent," Blind said through a translator. "He evolved really rapidly."

Berhalter took a question in Dutch without translation. He left the University of North Carolina after his junior season to sign with Zwolle in 1994, switched to Sparta Rotterdam in 1996 and Cambuur Leeuwarden in 1998.

Van Gaal claimed he didn't recall Sparta upsetting his Ajax team in 1997.

"Being that competitive, he has to remember that game," Berhalter said, chuckling.

The U.S. has played the Netherlands five times, all friendlies. The Americans lost four before rallying late for a 4-3 win in 2015. They have not reached the quarterfinals since 2002, losing round of 16 games in extra time to Ghana in 2010 and Belgium in 2014.

Berhalter was hired after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"What I observe is a vision," Van Gaal said. "What I see is a team that is keen to execute that vision, which is of the utmost importance, and I see the conviction, especially the conviction of the players. So that for a coach must be fantastic."

Van Gaal's squad has been battling flu, much like the Americans last week. The U.S. opened its campaign in Qatar with draws against Wales and England, then beat Iran 1-0 on a goal by Christian Pulisic, who bruised his pelvis but was cleared to play against the Dutch.

The U.S. has allowed only one goal at the World Cup. Berhalter credited a collective defense and recalled experience and demanding teammates from his Dutch days.

"Just about spacing and the positional game, third man, triangles. There was a striker, an old striker that I played with when I first got there. His name was Remco Boere. He would yell at me for giving him the ball with too much spin," Berhalter said. "If you ever laid a ball off to someone and you put it to their wrong foot, they would start yelling."

World Cup schedule — All times Central

SECOND ROUND

TODAY’S GAMES

At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa)

Netherlands vs. United States, 9 a.m.

At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali)

Argentina vs. Australia, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama)

France vs. Poland, 9 a.m.

At Al Khor, Qatar

England vs. Senegal, 1 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

At Al Wakrah, Qatar

Japan vs. Croatia, 9 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar (974)

Brazil vs. South Korea, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City)

Morocco vs. Spain, 9 a.m.

At Lusail, Qatar

Portugal vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City)

Japan-Croatia winner vs. Brazil-South Korea winner, 9 a.m.

At Lusail, Qatar

Netherlands-United States winner vs. Argentina-Australia winner, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama)

Morocco-Spain winner vs. Portugal-Switzerland winner, 9 a.m.

At Al Khor, Qatar

England-Senegal winner vs. France-Poland winner, 1 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

At Lusail, Qatar

Netherlands-US—Argentina-Australia winner vs. Japan-Croatia—Brazil-South Korea winner, 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

At Al Khor, Qatar

England-Senegal—France-Poland winner vs. Morocco-Spain—Portugal-Switzerland winner, 1 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa)

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

At Lusail, Qatar

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.





head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States celebrates after the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)



Sergino Dest of the United States, left, fights for the ball with Iran's Ehsan Hajsafi during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)



Head coach Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands applauds prior the start the World Cup group A soccer match between Netherlands and Ecuador, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States holds a ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)



Daley Blind of the Netherlands connects a shot during a World Cup group A soccer match against Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands looks on at the end of the World Cup group A soccer match between Netherlands and Ecuador, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)



head coach Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands talks with Frankie de Jong as he leaves the pitch during the World Cup group A soccer match between the Netherlands and Qatar, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States attends a press conference on the eve of the round of 16 World Cup soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States at Kalifa International Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States attends a press conference on the eve of the round of 16 World Cup soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States at Kalifa International Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)











Gallery: World Cup in Qatar, 12-2-2022.







