Bella Vista Fire Department suggests residents get a lockbox before the price goes up in January

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Fire Department is encouraging residents to take advantage of a lockbox program now before the price of the boxes goes up in January.

According to Communications Director Cassi Lapp, residents may purchase a lockbox to install near their front door that will hold a key to the home so that the Fire Department does not have to break the door down in case of an emergency.

The boxes are like mini-safes, about 2 inches by 4 inches, just the right size for a house key, she said. Homeowners may also place a business-card sized piece of paper inside that includes any medical information that first responders might need to know or whether there are pets in the home.

"If you are an elderly person and family members were worried you may have an incident where you can't get to the door, like a fall, this would help," she said.

It could also save time in case of an emergency.

"Sometimes it's not possible to just kick down a door. Sometimes you need something a little more sturdy like a battering ram, and they may not have that when they arrive," she said.

The boxes are secure, she said.

"Only EMS can get to it," she said. "The city does not have a master key or anything. "There is a box in the EMS vehicles. You have to be able to access the box [in the vehicle] to get to the key to the box [at the home]."

She added the boxes can be used in the case of the Police Department needing to do a welfare check on a resident, but in that case, the Police Department would have to call the Fire Department to enter the residence, as Fire Department personnel are the only ones with access to unlock the lockboxes to retrieve the key. The city has had this program since 2011.

At this time, Lapp said, the city has about 100 lockboxes available at $24 each plus $43.40 for installation for a total of $67.40, or residents may choose to install the boxes themselves and save the $43.40.

Starting Jan. 1, the boxes will be $40 each, with the same cost for installation, for a total of $83.40 with installation, she said.

Lapp said the reason for the increase in price is a hike in material costs.

To purchase a lockbox, call 479-855-4454 and ask for Rachel Davison.

