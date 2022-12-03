Charleston locks down host Rison with shutout

RISON -- Charleston's offense was limited on Friday night, especially in the first half, but the Tigers made the most of it anyway.

Charleston scored twice in the first half despite just seven offensive plays and added two more on its first two series of the second half to ease to a 27-0 win over Rison at George Walker Field of Champions on Friday night in the Class 3A semifinals.

Charleston (13-1) will play for the state championship on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. against Booneville, a 41-36 winner over Melbourne in the other semifinal.

Friday, Charleston's defense set the tone early and continued it throughout.

"They played lights out," Booneville Coach Ricky May said. "They got after them. We bent a little bit but didn't break. The electricity going through them, the emotion they played with they just did an awesome job."

Charleston forced a punt after just three plays, and Brevyn Ketter staked the Tigers to a 6-0 lead with a 49-yard jaunt right up the middle with 9:43 left in the quarter.

Rison (11-1) took up most of the rest of the first quarter with Charleston's defense forcing another punt.

Charleston needed just five plays, though, to go 81 yards with senior quarterback Brandon Scott scooting around the left side for the score behind a block by Ketter.

Scott had a 35-yard pass to Bryton Ketter and a 41-yard pass to Tyton Jones to set up the score with 11:31 left before the half with a 12-0 lead.

Rison's offense took up most of the rest of the half with a 22-play drive to Charleston's 7, but Scott picked off a pass in the end zone with 14.7 seconds left.

"That was huge," May said. "On the timeout, we told them if they don't score and we get the ball coming out in the third quarter that we're going to score and it would be over at that point. We just needed the stop."

The Tigers held the 12-0 lead at halftime with seven plays for 121 yards of offense.

Charleston added touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half, taking the second-half kickoff and taking a 20-0 lead on Scott's 22-yard pass to Reese Merechka along with Merechka's two-point run with 6:52 left in the third quarter.

Merechka recovered a fumble on Rison's second play after the score, and Scott threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Bryton Ketter with 1:59 left in the quarter for a 27-0 lead.

Rison had two possessions end deep in Charleston's territory with the Tigers turning away both threats.

"That's the first time we've been shutout since the sixth game of 1998, so that's a tribute to them," Rison Coach Clay Totty said. "They played really good defense. They stopped us three times inside the 20. Offensively, they're really good, they're really well coached and play hard. If they can travel three hours down here and beat us at our house, hat's off to them."

Scott finished 13-of-17 passing for 165 yards. Brevyn Ketter had 106 yard rushing on 10 totes.

Rison was led by D.J. Kines, who had 19 carries for 74 yards, and Bradyn Dupuy, who had 16 carries for 61 yards. Rison rushed for 193 yards on 48 carries in all.