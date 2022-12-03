Church notes: ‘Nine Lessons’ presented in Eureka Springs, Berryville

Carroll County

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Eureka Springs, hosts "The Nine Lessons," a non-denominational peace service at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Parish Center at 232 Passion Play Road. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Purple Flower nonprofit.

The performance will also be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Berryville United Methodist Church, 400 Eureka Ave.

Information: 253-2222.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., invites you to join us for a worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The church has also announced the Sanctuary Choir Christmas Cantata at 10 a.m. Dec. 11; a performance by the Bella Vista Community Concert Band at 3 p.m. Dec. 11; a high school Chamber Orchestra performance at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14; and a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 3 p.m. Dec. 24.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds Sunday morning traditional worship services at 8:30 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all age children is in the Lower Level at 9:45 a.m. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Advent worship services will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14.

The Drive-Through Christmas Story will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Come to listen to the wonderful Christmas story.

The Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra concert will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 18.

Christmas Eve worship service is at 6 p.m. Christmas Day worship service is at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Dec. 9 and 16 from 10 a.m. until noon. The special Christmas grocery bag will contain a turkey breast, stuffing, potatoes and related items.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., will offer a "Service of Solace" at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the sanctuary, with piano music beginning at 4 p.m. This is a quiet service of reflection, remembrance and comfort during this season that can be stressful and difficult. It will include prayers, songs and candle lighting. All are welcome.

Each Sunday morning, worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. In December, there are seasonal hymns and lighting of the Advent wreath.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

The church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 29. Please register at redcrossblood.org and at the church.

The church will celebrate the Advent with a candlelight service at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Each Advent Sunday worship service includes lighting of the Advent candle.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website.

During this season of holiday cheer, many of us are missing loved ones, feeling lonely or estranged, or experiencing illness. We need a space for our sadness or holiday exhaustion. The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista invites you to our annual Blue Christmas Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 in our sanctuary for a time of prayer, remembrance and healing.

Listen to our newest Hearing Matters podcast "The Gospel According to Ted Lasso: Kindness" on our website.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox. This Sunday is the second Sunday of Advent, and an Advent devotional booklet written by church members is available at church and on Facebook.

The alternative market is coming Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where you can purchase Christmas gifts and help a nonprofit at the same time. The gifts range from items made by nonprofits, local and international, to monetary donations in the name of a loved one.

On Dec. 11, the Celebration at the Manger (children's pageant) will be presented in the sanctuary at 4:30 p.m. with reception following in the Gathering Place.

On Dec. 15, international university students will present "Christmas Around the World" following lunch at 11:30 a.m. to First Fellowship at the Butterfield Trail Lodge. Call to reserve lunch ($8).

During the season of Advent, hats, mittens and socks will be collected on the "Hat and Mitten Tree" in the Gathering Place as you enter the sanctuary. They will go to the Fayetteville Public Schools for needy children and their families.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, will begin Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services which will be both in-person and livestreamed.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. After Church Fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in the Fellowship Hall.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays continue each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

