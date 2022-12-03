CLASS 3A

BOONEVILLE 41,

MELBOURNE 36

Cody Elliott and the Booneville Bearcats picked up a road win at Melbourne on Friday night to earn the school's 10th state championship appearance.

Elliott ran 37 times for 184 yards and scored 5 touchdowns for the Bearcats (12-2) who won on the road for the third straight week. The senior fullback was a workhorse in the second half, carrying 20 times and scoring three times.

Elliott carried 10 times on a drive that took 7:06 to open the second half and gave the Bearcats a 27-24 lead.

After Melbourne failed on a fourth down at its 31, Elliott carried six straight times and scored from the 6 to make it 34-30 with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

Melbourne (13-1) answered with a Trey Wren to Carter Bray 16-yard touchdown pass.

Wren threw for 428 yards and 4 TDs on 38-of-50 passing with an interception. He also ran or another score.

Elliott carried nine times on a 55-yard drive and scored from the 1 to make it 41-30 with 3:30 to play.

Wren connected with Grant Wren from 20 yards out to make it 41-36.

Elliott's first-half touchdowns tied the game twice, but a fumble allowed Melbourne to go in front 24-21 on a Fernando Ventura 31-yard field goal.



