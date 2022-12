Marriage Licenses

Emily Walker, 25, and Victor Pena, 34, both of Little Rock.

Kaley Koppit, 19, and Landen Johnson, 20, both of Little Rock.

Crystal Dear, 40, and Bonner Cameron, 51, both of Bryant.

Rachel Hall, 38, of Austin and Jeffrey Dreher, 35, Little Rock.

Magda Valadez Gonzalez, 22, and Ricardo Solis, 25, both of Little Rock.

Cassandra Taylor, 60, and Joseph Steele, 69, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4239. James Hambrick v. Martha Davis.

22-4241. Evelyn Fisher v. Darrell Carrathers.

22-4247. Latoya Blair v. Robert Blair.

22-4249. Cole Fisher v. Amber Fisher.

GRANTED

21-3448. Passion Hardman v. Demontrae Hardman.

22-2215. Micheal Grayer v. Margretta Grayer.