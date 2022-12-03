Dermott no match for Bulldog offense

White Hall has enjoyed no lack of offense this week, and the Bulldogs can only hope that will carry over into a big showdown in northern Arkansas today.

Keaton Stone and Jai'Chaunn Hayes combined for 44 points Thursday in the Bulldogs' 117-59 rout of Dermott inside Bert Honey Gymnasium. Stone led the Bulldogs with 23 points, Hayes had 21, Kaden McKay scored 19 and Randy Emerson Jr. had 16.

White Hall (4-3) has won two in a row after Hayes' 40 points led to a 76-70 win over Maumelle. The Bulldogs have averaged 96.5 points since Thanksgiving.

White Hall will visit Russellville at 4:15 p.m. today. Russellville, a 5A state quarterfinalist last season, is 3-1 so far.

Pine Bluff 54, Brookland 37 (Thu.)

In the Jonesboro Hurricane Classic, Jordon Harris chalked up a double-double and Courtney Crutchfield was a rebound away from the feat in leading the Zebras (1-3) to a win over the Bearcats.

Crutchfield finished 24 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Harris had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Pine Bluff set up a rematch of last season's 5A state semifinal against eventual champion Jonesboro, which defeated West Memphis on Thursday.

Dollarway 60, Hampton 54 (Wed.)

At the Fordyce tournament, Dollarway advanced to take on Fordyce today in a rematch of their meeting earlier this week.

Against Hampton, Aiden Filhiol led Dollarway (2-1) with 21 points. Omarion Watson scored 20 and Takylan Pace dropped 11 points.

In the Hot Springs Invitational on Thursday: Conway's boys team defeated Watson Chapel 72-42 and Farmington's girls team beat Watson Chapel 66-21.

The Watson Chapel girls were to play Russellville late Friday, while the boys faced Vilonia.