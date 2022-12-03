Ferrie’s field goal lifts Wildcats past Badgers

SEARCY -- After two-and-a-half quarters of struggling, Harding Academy finally put it all together in the last 18 minutes of the game.

Kyle Ferrie's 31-yard field goal on the game's final play finished off a Wildcat rally past Arkadelphia 31-28 in a 4A semifinal of unbeatens Friday night at First Security Stadium.

The Wildcats (12-0) will face 4A-7 rival Malvern in next week's 4A championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Harding Academy will be shooting for its third straight state championship, but it will be the Wildcats first try in Class 4A after being moved up in classification this year by the Arkansas Activities Association.

"It is just surreal," said a relieved Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans. "It has not sunk in yet. I cannot believe this actually happened. I am amazed at our players and our coaches. It was an honor to share the field with them."

With the game tied at 28-28, the Wildcats had its final possession at its 20 with 6:10 left. Harding Academy marched 77 yards in 14 plays before Ferrie booted the winning kick that sparked a huge celebration on the field.

"With 45 seconds left, I told Coach Evans to off the right hashmark and I will send us to the Rock," Ferrie said. "We executed it perfectly. I could not have done it with out [snapper] Cody Myers and [holder] Landon Koch and the big guys up front."

Evans did center the ball for Ferrie on first and goal and then called timeout with two seconds left to set up the game-winning kick.

"What a special player Kyle is," Evans said. "He didn't just kick it. He drilled it right down the center. He is really cool under pressure out there."

Arkadelphia led 21-7 at halftime, and had two third-quarter possessions off turnovers inside Wildcat territory in the third quarter to increase the lead, but could not convert those drives into points.

"We made some changes on defense and we were able to run the ball in the second half. Those were the key adjustments we made in the second half," Evans said. "The MVPs of the game were our coordinators Bronson Smith and Will Francis. This game was won because of them."

Harding Academy running back Heath Griffin scored three second-half touchdowns to fuel the Wildcat rally, including a 4-yard touchdown with 6:53 left to give the Wildcats its first lead at 28-21. Griffin finished with 101 yards on 29 carries.

Arkadelphia needed three plays to tie the game at 28-28 when Donovan Whitten hit La Tonnieo Hughes for a 31-yard touchdown with 6:10 left, capping a 80-yard drive.

The Badgers were nearly flawless in the first half, scoring on three of its four possessions in taking a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Badgers also used big plays to get on the board. The pass catch combo of Donovan Whitten to Carter Babb combined for 3 catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns.