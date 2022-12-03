Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

It's a beautiful world

My 10 most beautiful things: My sweet bride on our wedding day. My childhood home. All those wonderful Christmas trees with the multicolored lights, including all those mysterious, beautiful presents, all hiding unknown treasures.

That perfect double rainbow as I was traveling south from Little Rock around Sheridan in 1974. It was so spectacular that I actually pulled off the road for over 30 minutes while watching it.

Witnessing snowflakes as large as silver dollars in 1983 from the window of IHOP on Markham Street late one night with the girl I would soon marry. A bright full moon on a cloudless night, and those haunting nights when coming storm clouds eclipse it. A grand sunset with our scarlet sun as it slowly slid behind Pinnacle Mountain as I passed over the Arkansas River bridge. Observing the wonder of colorful crystals under the microscope along with all those tiny strange living creatures of another enigmatic world.

The faces upon those at the homeless shelter of which I minister. The book about the after-death experience I published and actually held in my hands.

I could easily list another thousand beautiful things, as each of you probably could also. I want the gentle reader to just realize what a beautiful world we live in--each hour a true miracle of existence, each day a bright diamond sparkling in the infinity of time.

TOM KNIGHT

Little Rock