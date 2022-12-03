Getting it straight Pine Bluff

A story in the Dec. 1 issue incorrectly indicated the reason Zachary Vermillion was given 15 additional years in prison as a firearm enhancement to his 10-year sentence for manslaughter in the Jan. 6, 2021, death of Tony Jones. Vermillion was given the sentence because he was charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony crime, according to Sarah Simone, a paralegal for Patrick Benca, who represented Vermillion. Vermillion was not previously convicted of a felony.