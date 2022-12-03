



Happy birthday (Dec. 3): The way things look and feel matters to you, and you will be guided by your own good taste to truly singular experiences. You'll make the world more beautiful by doing nothing more than witnessing it as such. Highlights include: a surprise journey that stretches your self-concept, a leadership position at work and an oddball-but-lucrative investment.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's a point in which knowledge is not useful, and maybe even wasteful as it clogs the arteries of emotion. What helps the situation won't be knowing more but feeling more.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll tend to what matters. Knowing what falls into this category is the tricky part for most people, but not for you. You have a sense about what you need most now and what is going to have lasting impact. Opportunities await.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your first instinct may not be the one that's for the highest and best, but maturity has you pausing to consider the other answers instead of rushing in or jumping to conclusions as a younger person might.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's better to figure things out for yourself now. You might make mistakes, but those will be your lessons, and they are far more valuable than what you'll achieve following someone else's prescription.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You've already seen a fair share of outcomes on the tried-and-true route. Boredom could cause you to take a novel path. Not knowing what to expect is the thrill that sharpens your senses and quickens your reflexes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You were born with qualities and traits, but they are far less significant than the ones you made. You are once again deciding who you want to be, and it will be so much fun exercising your right to create yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To be able to give generously to those you love is a luxury only affordable to those who have extra. Whatever quantity you have in abundance, you give it freely and thereby know what it's like to feel rich.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's far better to go solo than to be in bad company. When you're alone, you have options. You can survey the room and figure out who looks interesting to you and where you'd most like to fit in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Good things, when taken to excess, become bad things. There's a certain range to stay inside of now and it's wide enough that it shouldn't be a problem for you, as long as you are aware of the limits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Friends want to influence you. Ultimately your leisure will be the most satisfying when you choose your own pleasures instead of accepting the ones that are imposed on you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't waste time in stringing and restringing your instrument or you'll never get the chance to sing the song. Strum what you have and harmonize accordingly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can't help what other people say but you can ignore it. When bad behavior gets a big audience, it sends a mixed message to the one who committed the misdeeds. You're careful not to pay attention to things that don't honor or require your attention.

NEPTUNE DIRECT; ILLUSIONS FADE

Socializing is a live performance. Social media is more like a digitally distributed performance that allows for retakes until you get it exactly perfect. Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, will now change direction reminding us that what is on the surface may be very different indeed from what is at the core.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Amanda Seyfried stars in “The Dropout,” a series chronicling Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ attempt to revolutionize health care. Seyfried is a young Hollywood veteran, having begun her career as a child model who advanced to television and movie stardom. She has five luminaries in the fiery station of Sagittarius and an entertainment-oriented Leo moon fuels a burning creative passion.



