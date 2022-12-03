• Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and his wife brought gifts tailored to their White House hosts, including vinyl and CD recordings of the original soundtrack from the 1966 film "Un Homme et une Femme," French for a man and a woman, which the Bidens reportedly saw on their first date.

• Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, wants to hire a "rat czar," or "director of rodent mitigation," with a salary as high as $170,000 for a motivated, "somewhat bloodthirsty" person with a "crafty sense of humor" to crack down "using hands-on techniques to exterminate rodents with authority and efficiency."

• Billy, an Asian elephant who has lived at the Los Angeles Zoo for three decades, is suffering from his time in captivity and should be moved to a sanctuary with more space and natural conditions, a City Council committee urges.

• Eder Barandiaran, a press officer for Spain's delegation in Melilla, north Africa, said authorities are looking for the person who paraglided over a fence from Morocco to the Spanish enclave in a creative way to migrate to European territory.

• Ingeborg Godenau, an unemployed teacher in Germany long active in far-right groups, got no mercy from the European Court of Human Rights, which rejected her appeal against being blacklisted because her activities are considered incompatible with the country's constitution.

• Jose Padilla-Galarza, a former Puerto Rican police officer already convicted of bank robbery, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for masterminding a robbery from a police shooting range that netted 49 pistols, 40 AR-15 rifles and 24 shotguns.

• Angella Rochell Marshall of Shreveport was sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing a fatal three-car wreck while driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.184%, more than twice the state's legal limit.

• John David Nabors of Alabama faces a charge of distribution of a controlled substance causing death after authorities say a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., took a dark turn and a Connecticut man succumbed to fentanyl.

• Eric John Holland, an ex-convict, said he was "truly remorseful" for "a terrible thing that happened," but he got 18 years in prison after leading police on a chase around Las Vegas before they found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in coolers in a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche.