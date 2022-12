The Johnson County sheriff was arrested on Saturday afternoon after Arkansas State Police troopers reported finding drugs and firearms in his vehicle, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said.

Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was being held in the Crawford County jail on Saturday night, spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Troopers said the drugs and firearms were found in Stephens' vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 71.

Stephens faces a charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, a felony.