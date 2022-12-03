Johnson County sheriff arrested in connection with drugs, guns

Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens faces drug and firearms charges after he was arrested by Arkansas State Police troopers Saturday, according to State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Sadler said troopers stopped Stephens' vehicle Saturday evening in Crawford County. During the course of the traffic stop, Stephens was found to be in possession of drugs and guns, he said.

In Arkansas, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms is a Class Y felony, which carries a sentence of 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Stephens was being held Saturday in the Crawford County Detention Center.