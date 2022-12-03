Kirby's three-pointer

at buzzer lifts Bearcats

JONESBORO -- Cole Kirby redeemed himself in the best way possible Friday night.

The junior atoned for a late turnover by banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Brookland to a 50-48 victory over West Memphis during the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic at Don Riggs Gymnasium.

The game-winner polished off a thrilling comeback for the Bearcats, who trailed by as many as 18 points in the second quarter.

Aiden Barber hit three consecutive free throws to put West Memphis ahead 8-6 with just over five minutes to play in the opening quarter. The Blue Devils stretched that lead to 18-8 by the end of the period and held a 26-8 advantage after scoring the first eight points of the second quarter before settling for a 34-21 halftime lead.

West Memphis maintained its margin and was up 45-33 after a three-pointer from Amarion Pulliam with 7:05 left in the game. But a free throw from Masen Woodall began a deciding run for the Bearcats.

Brookland scored 13 of the next 15 points, with Kirby hitting a contested 14-footer, to pull the Bearcats within 48-47 with 20 seconds remaining. West Memphis' Max Reece missed a free throw with 14 seconds left, and the ball ended up with Kirby, who turned the ball over.

But he got a reprieve when Blue Devil guard Johnny Washington missed a one-and-one free-throw attempt moments later. After a Brookland timeout, Kirby retrieved the ball along the left sideline, took two dribbles and lofted a 25-footer to complete the come-from-behind win.

Woodall and Tyler Parham both scored 17 points while Kirby finished with 11 for Brookland (4-1). Cain White ended with 14 points and nine rebounds to lead West Memphis (1-7). Kylanee Allen added 10 points.

-- Erick Taylor