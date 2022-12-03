Where is the crèche?

I looked over all the pictures of the White House decorations and thought they were really pretty. I don't know if the press photographer missed taking a picture of the nativity scene. Joe Biden is a "Catholic" and I would think that would be the first picture taken.

Christmas is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, and presents are given in the same way the three kings brought gifts to the newborn baby. There was a beautiful display of the menorah, but the Jewish people do not celebrate Christmas from what I have heard.

News agencies have been criticized for not printing the full truth. I hope this is the case here and not that the White House does not have a nativity scene.

JANET DEETER

Little Rock

Wally hit a new low

It has been obvious for several years of Wally Hall's dislike of LSU sports. But for him to have insinuated that the faithful LSU fans would travel to Atlanta for the SEC championship game to imbibe in adult beverages is a new low.

Apologies will be accepted in lieu of being benched or traded to a competitor.

JAY LANG

Little Rock

Now they're shocked

It's my view that many supporters of Donald Trump are highly transactional. The most recent evidence is the reaction of some Jewish Republicans to Mr. Trump's dinner meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. They are shocked, shocked that Mr. Trump would associate with known antisemites. My response: "Where have you been the last six years?"

You were quiet when he attacked people from "s- - -hole countries," when he praised the "good people on both sides" in Charlottesville, when he bragged about grabbing women's genitals, when he offered to pay legal bills of those who would commit violent acts on his behalf, when he urged an overthrow of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, and with all the other venom spewing from his mouth. But now, "It's gone beyond any of the reasonably acceptable and justifiable norms" (quoting a supporter of many of Mr. Trump's policies).

These supporters were silent during all the other hateful speech and actions of the former president, but now, when he again displays his true self by associating with Holocaust deniers, suddenly take offense. Yes, he moved an embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, supported Israel's settlement expansion, and was a pal with Mr. Netanyahu. But Donald Trump is Donald Trump. You know who he is, and you always did know. It's a little late to be shocked by the next example of his character. He will turn on anyone if it suits his purpose or whim.

Mr. Trump claims to not know that Mr. Fuentes would be at the dinner, or that he didn't know Mr. Fuentes' character. Really? A candidate for president of the United States, surrounded by Secret Service and advisers and sycophants (but I'm being redundant), having dinner in a public place with someone he doesn't know? Not possible.

RICHARD CHAPMAN

Little Rock