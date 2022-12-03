LR Central moves to championship

ROGERS — Little Rock Central used solid defense and good free-throw shooting to claim a 70-64 win over Rogers Heritage in the semifinals of the First National Bank of NWA Great 8 Classic on Friday night at War Eagle Arena.

The Lady Tigers (6-2) led only 33-30 at halftime, but pushed the lead to nine after three quarters then hit 16-of-20 free throws in the fourth to hold off Heritage.

Central advances to today’s championship game at 4:30. The Lady Tigers will face North Little Rock, a 64-37 winner over Ozark, Mo.

Central Coach Marlon Williams said he plays several players with the intent to wear down the opposition and it seemed to work against Heritage.

“We play a lot of people consistently and we’ve got a lot of confidence in our kids,” Williams said. “That’s part of the plan, pick up full-court, use our athleticism and make it a four-quarter game. Defense and rebounding and hustling and free throws definitely.”

Jordan Marshall led Central with 19 points, including 15-of-19 from the foul line. Taylor Day-Davis was also in double figures with 18, while Kiaya Davis added 11.

Central overcame a huge effort by Carlee Casteel, who poured in a game-high 38 points. Heritage dropped to 4-1 on the season.

Heritage Coach Josh Laymon said the Central defense was a key to the game.

“That’s a facet of that defense where it’s not always the pressure, man-t0-man, run and jump,” Laymon said. “It’s not always ‘Let me take the ball out of your hands.’ But it’s a little bit tougher to get into your offense. It puts a little more fatigue in your legs where your jump shot’s a little shorter.

“It speeds you up a little bit. And his kids play at such a high energy level. It’s something Central can do at a very high level and it’s really impressive.

“Marlon does a first-class job over at Central. His kids are disciplined. They are tough.”

In addition, Greene County Tech defeated Camdenton, Mo., 50-31. The Lady Eagles face Clinton today at 1:30 p.m. for fifth place.

CLINTON 62 ROGERS 56

The Lady Yellowjackets erased a double-digit second-half deficit to pick up a win.

Clinton (4-4) got a three-pointer from Reese McDonald to take the lead for good 58-56 with more than a minute left. McDonald, who led all scorers with 22, added four free throws in the final seconds to set the final score. She hit six three-pointers and scored 10 in the fourth quarter.

Rogers (0-4) put together a 16-0 run to turn a five-point deficit into a 43-32 lead with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Clinton fought back to tie the game at 51 on McDonald’s three-pointer. Cadie Gifford was also in double figures with 10 for Clinton.

Brooklyn Owens led the Lady Mounties with 17, while Kiara Owens added 16 and Aubrey Treadwell 13. Rogers will face Camdenton at noon today in the seventh-place game.