Macron visits Louisiana, noting French ties





NEW ORLEANS -- French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their long-standing cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change.

Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French Quarter.

The visit is the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d'Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.

Macron's itinerary started at Jackson Square.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell walked him to the Historic New Orleans Collection where Macron discussed climate change impacts with Gov. John Bel Edwards. The French president also met with energy company representatives.

"This state visit enables us to put France, and with France, Europe, at the heart of the American agenda. That's a good thing," Macron told journalists in French, according to a translation from pool reporters.

Macron told Edwards he was overcome by the reception in the city.

"What I think this signifies is a special relationship we have with France. It is historical and cultural," Edwards said.

Edwards, a Democrat, has been outspoken about the perils of climate change in a state where tens of thousands of jobs are tied to the oil and gas industry. This makes the stop to New Orleans "very emblematic" of climate-related efforts, French officials said.

During a brief meeting in the presence of Macron, the governor and the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, signed a memorandum of understanding "to further expand and enhance the strong cultural connections between France and Louisiana in the areas of the economy, clean energy and the environment," Edwards' office said.

"Like me, President Macron believes that climate change is real," Edwards said.

Louisiana is named for Louis XIV, the Sun King who ruled France for 72 years starting in 1643. New Orleans is where the Louisiana Purchase was finalized. The deal transferred the Louisiana Territory, which encompassed much of what is today the central United States, from France to the U.S. in 1803.

Macron also said he met with billionaire Elon Musk for what he called a "clear and honest discussion" about Twitter, days after a top European Union official warned the social media platform's new owner that the company must do more to protect users from harmful content.

Macron posted a photo Friday on Twitter of his encounter with Musk, the two men sitting across from each other at a table in an empty room. He said he and the Tesla CEO discussed "future green industrial projects," and also the social media platform.

"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," the president said in one of a series of tweets.

Macron's New Orleans visit included a stop with first lady Brigitte Macron in the French Quarter, where ceremonies marking the transfer of the Louisiana Territory were held.

Macron and his wife walked down a French Quarter street, stopping to speak and shake hands along the way. He paused next to a brass band playing "When the Saints Go Marching In'" and nodded along to the tune.

First settled in the 1700s, ravaged by fire twice, the French Quarter is best known as a tourist spot and commercial district.

Macron was also scheduled to visit the New Orleans Museum of Art and dine downtown before departing.









Gallery: Macron visits Louisiana, noting cultural ties







