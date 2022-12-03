Malvern storms back, caps run to title game

MALVERN -- Three teams from the 4A-7 conference -- Arkadelphia, Malvern and Nashville -- began the Class 4A's season's penultimate night with a chance to claim a trip to War Memorial Stadium.

If two 4A-7 teams wound up playing for a championship, it wouldn't have stunned Leopards Coach J.D. Plumlee.

"It's the SEC West," he said.

A little before 10 p.m. Friday, the Malvern faithful swarmed the turf at Claude Mann Stadium in celebration. Just one of those three was headed to Little Rock.

And for the first time in 11 years, it was their Leopards.

Malvern powered past Nashville 56-37, putting on an offensive clinic after halftime to put away the Scrappers and advance to the Class 4A state title game. The Leopards piled up 311 of their 547 total yards over the final 24 minutes, with quarterback Cedric Simmons throwing for five touchdowns and running for another.

"He's a four-year starter, a senior ... he wasn't going to be denied," Plumlee said of Simmons. "We told our guys we were going to have to outscore them and outlast them."

Nashville (10-4) punched Malvern in the mouth in the first seven minutes, going up 13-0 on a pair of fly-sweep rushing scores by wide receiver Alex Mendiola.

The Leopards eventually found their footing through the air, though, scoring twice on passes from Simmons to Dyelon Caradine. Malvern (11-2) added a rushing touchdown by Jalen Dupree, and thanks to a pair of missed Nashville extra points, the hosts carried a 21-19 advantage into halftime.

But the Leopards also knew what Nashville did a week ago, rallying from 20 points down in the second half against Elkins.

"I just told [my teammates], 'Hey, I'm not going out," Simmons said when asked about his halftime message.

The Leopards marched 80 yards on 11 plays in just under four minutes on the first series of the half, then continued to pour it on. Malvern answered two Scrapper touchdowns with one-play scoring drives of its own -- Simmons scampered 68 yards up the gut and Dante Cagle hauled in a 53-yard pass down the sideline, pushing Malvern's lead to double digits for the first time at 42-31 late in the third quarter.

Nashville couldn't respond for a third time, however, turning the ball over on downs on the first play of the fourth quarter.

From there, the Leopards began to melt away the clock, running more than six minutes off before converting on a fourth-and-15 play as Simmons and Cagle hooked up once more -- this time for 19 yards and a dagger of a touchdown that made it 49-31 for the Leopards.

"We had over 300 yards rushing the first time we played them and we feel confident in our guys being able to move the ball," Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich said. "[But] they have so much more size than we do and as the game went on, I thought that they leaned on us a little bit."

That the Leopards had to go through a familiar foe to get to the season's biggest stage was only fitting.

"You've got to bring it every week [in 4A-7]," Plumlee said. "When you've got to get back up and prepare, get back up and prepare, get back up and prepare, it kind of gets us ready for this moment and for this playoff run."