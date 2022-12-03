• Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival's final night on June 25. The festival tweeted: "We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour." Glastonbury draws upward of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest England to see dozens of the world's biggest stars. Last year's lineup included Billie Eilish, Ziggy Marley, Foals, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo and Paul McCartney -- at 80 the festival's oldest-ever headliner. John will be 76 when he plays Glastonbury. John ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month with a show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles -- the site of two career-highlight gigs in 1975 -- that featured guests including Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile. The final leg of John's valedictory tour includes dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe next year. It's set to conclude in Stockholm in July.

• Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released this week shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head-on and in their own words. Netflix's release of roughly a minute of footage of "Harry & Meghan" came as their relatives -- the prince and princess of Wales -- embark on a U.S. trip to promote the future king's Earthshot prize. The trip to Boston, which is William and Kate's first one since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, had already been clouded by tensions with Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan. "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown. There's the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears. "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" Meghan says as the trailer ends. It also includes images of the couple in happier times, with numerous shots of them together. Netflix is billing the six-part series as "an unprecedented and in-depth" look at "one of the most-discussed couples in history." It's directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy-winning producer of the Netflix documentary, "What Happened, Miss Simone?" In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children's programming for Netflix. They've already addressed their problems with the royal family in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.