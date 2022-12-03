Neighborly beatdown





The relevancy of the rivalry between the Hazen Hornets and the Carlisle Bison has reached a new apex.

Hazen's 44-6 victory over Carlisle for the Class 2A state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday afternoon meant one school among the two has at last been one-upped. Hazen (13-0) began the game with an 0-5 record in state-championship finals. Carlisle was 0-6, and many in the crowd of 3,843 were friends and acquaintances of those seated on the opposite side of the stadium. It was the same for the players.

The schools are located a 10-minute, nearly turn-free drive apart on U.S. 70. Each traveled less than an hour to reach the site of their first state-championship meeting.

"This was going to be a hard pill to swallow for either team that lost," Hazen Coach Joe Besancon said. "To lose one to one to your biggest rivals is going to be tough, and I feel for those guys. They did a heck of a job this season. They're a good football team, but today we were just a little bit better."

Carlisle Coach Caleb Shock understood Besancon's sentiment, but he said the loss would have hurt even had it not come to a rival."

"I don't know if it's an extra sting," Shock said. "Just losing stings enough, but Hazen played really well. They did the things they always do. We didn't really do what we usually do."

Shock led a turnaround for Carlisle (11-2) from a one-win season in 2021.

The meaningfulness of Carlisle's success dominated Shock's post-game locker-room address to his players. He spoke of it afterward.

"I'm proud of the way our guys played all season," he said. "We were 1-10 last year, and we were 11-1 coming into this game. I'm proud of these guys for making that turnaround and getting this program back where it needs to be."

Hazen junior running back Braylen Anderson rushed for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns on 7 carries and was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Junior receiver Justin Schlenker caught 3 passes for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns from senior quarterback Luke King, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 202 yards and the 2 scores to Schlenker.

Carlisle's total offense was within 76 yards of Hazen's 459. However, Carlisle, led by senior Jason Sullivan's 156 rushing yards on 28 carries, had six turnovers to Hazen's two.

"I think we may have tied our season total for turnovers," Shock said. "Something we've been really good at all year is protecting the ball, and we didn't do that today and they capitalized on it."

Despite the lopsided result, the game began with an anticipated edge of competitiveness, reminiscent of Hazen's home-field 38-30 regular-season victory over Carlisle four weeks earlier.

Hazen led 6-0 after King's 64-yard touchdown pass to Schlenker midway through the first quarter. The score was tied less than two minutes later with Carlisle junior quarterback Holden Jones' 46-yard pass to senior receiver David Hayes.

A 52-yard touchdown run by Anderson gave Hazen a 12-6 lead on its first play from scrimmage after Hayes' game-tying reception and a failed onside-kick attempt by Carlisle.

The turning point between a competitive game and the eventual blowout was minutes ahead. Trailing by six points, Carlisle drove from its 1 to a first down at the Hazen 28 on 11 plays. On the next, Jones fumbled to Hazen sophomore Landon Adkins at the 31.

"I felt like they played with more confidence before that play," Anderson said. "We just went from there."

King said he knew the importance of opportunity presented by Carlisle's turnover.

"We knew when they turned it over, we had to execute," King said. "We had to take advantage. We couldn't let down because any second we knew they could bust one."

Following Adkins' recovery, a 25-yard pass from King to Schlenker gave Hazen an 18-6 lead with 8:21 left in the second quarter. That score began an unbroken run of 32 points, completed by a 1-yard touchdown run by junior running back Colton Tosh late in the third quarter.

Tosh rushed for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries.

"He's a special one, too," Besancon said. "A lot of those guys are juniors, and they know how to make plays.

"This was all so huge for our football team, and it's also huge for a community. You know, it's something they've waited on for years and years and years."





Hazen players celebrate after the Hornets’ 44-6 victory over Carlisle in the Class 2A state championship game on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/123state2a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











Gallery: Class 2A State Championship Game







