HIV care is aim of 4

Walmart pharmacies

Walmart Inc. plans to open four pharmacies in the Northeast staffed by pharmacists specially trained to help people with HIV, the company said Thursday.

Walmart is also starting a continuing education program for pharmacists and Walmart Health workers to support patients with or at risk of getting HIV.

The Bentonville-based retailer opened three Specialty Pharmacies of the Community as a beta project in 2021 to provide all aspects of care to people living with HIV/AIDS.

The four new pharmacies, expected to open in the first three months of 2023, will be at one store each in Connecticut and New York, and two stores in New Jersey.

And in partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Walmart said it is offering nationwide an HIV Prevention + Treatment Continuing Pharmacist and Provider Training Program.

Designed by Duke University, the program will be available to all Walmart pharmacists and Walmart Health community health workers. The training program has already been beta-tested at the four new specialty pharmacies and with all Walmart Health community workers, the company said.

-- Serenah McKay

State Farm Bureau

reelects top officers

Arkansas Farm Bureau delegates reelected Rich Hillman of Carlisle as the organization's president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock as vice president on Friday at the Farm Bureau's annual convention in Hot Springs.

Hillman, 59, was selected for a fourth term as president. He's the 11th president since the Arkansas Farm Bureau's creation in 1935. He is a sixth-generation farmer and vice chairman of Riceland Foods.

"I'm honored to represent this organization in another term as president," Hillman said. "I am incredibly proud of the work our members do for communities across this state every day and Arkansas's agriculture industry.

Freeze, 70, will be serving a fourth term as vice president. He operates the Keo Fish Farm and is a past chairman of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

"I appreciate the confidence put in me," Freeze said. "Working with our president and board members to further the goals of Farm Bureau is a vitally important job. I want our members to know I don't take that obligation lightly. I'll do my best to fulfill my duties as vice president."

Delegates also elected six board members, three of them new to the board.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas Index falls

to 835.11, off 1.35

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 835.11, down 1.35.

Shares of Simmons First National Corp. fell 1.3%. America's Car-Mart shares rose 1.7%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.