BASEBALL

Rangers sign deGrom

Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries. After making his first start last season in early August, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 outings. He helped the Mets reach the playoffs, then opted out of his contract to become a free agent. Texas announced the signing Friday night after the 34-year-old deGrom passed his physical. A person with direct knowledge of the deal disclosed the financial terms to The Associated Press. Texas went 68-94 last season and then hired Bruce Bochy as its new manager.

Mariners trade for Wong

The Seattle Mariners acquired second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Seattle also receives cash as part of the deal. ESPN reported the Brewers would be sending the Mariners about $1.75 million. Milwaukee has been shedding payroll this offseason after going 86-76 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Brewers picked up the $10 million team option on Wong’s contract for 2023 last month, then traded him away. Wong, 32, batted .251 this season and had a career-best 15 home runs to go with 47 RBI and 17 steals in 134 games. He had a .339 on-base percentage and .430 slugging percentage.

Rays, Eflin reach 3-year deal

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin has agreed to join the Tampa Bay Rays on a three-year, $40 million contract that’s the largest the club has ever awarded in free agency, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The 28-year-old right-hander began last season as a starter and later worked out of the bullpen for the NL champions, going 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 20 appearances. Overall, he has a 36-45 career record with a 4.49 ERA over 127 games, including 115 starts.

FOOTBALL

Browns’ TE out vs. Texans

Browns tight end David Njoku will miss Sunday’s game against Houston with a knee injury, keeping one of Cleveland’s top offensive targets off the field for quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return. Njoku was officially ruled out following Friday’s practice after being held out all week. It’s not known when he sustained the injury. Njoku, who has 41 catches for 464 yards and 2 touchdowns, recently missed two games with a high ankle sprain. Last week, Njoku made a one-handed TD catch — on fourth down — with 32 seconds left in regulation as the Browns rallied for a 23-17 overtime win against Tampa Bay.

Texas State hires Kinne

Texas State hired Incarnate Word Coach G.J. Kinne on Friday to lead a Sun Belt program that has had only one winning season since moving up to the Bowl Subdivision in 2012. The 34-year-old former Tulsa quarterback has made a fast rise in coaching since ending his professional career in 2017. After three years as an offensive analyst at SMU, Arkansas and the Philadelphia Eagles, Kinne became offensive coordinator at Hawaii in 2020. He held the same role for UCF in 2021 before landing the head coaching job at FCS Incarnate Word this season. Incarnate Word is 10-1 and averaging 53 points and 8.3 yards per play, both FCS highs, heading into its playoff game today against Furman. Kinne will remain with Incarnate Word through its playoff run.

Herman headed to FAU

Former Texas and Houston Coach Tom Herman will take over at Florida Atlantic as it heads into its first season in the American Athletic Conference. The hire comes just days after FAU fired Willie Taggart, who went 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls. Details of the contract with Herman were not immediately available. FAU’s final season in Conference USA ended with a 5-7 record and an overtime loss to Western Kentucky. The Owls will be in the American next season.

GOLF

Scheffler seeks No. 1 spot

The degree Masters champion Scottie Scheffler earned from the McCombs School of Business at Texas did not equip him with the skills to figure out the new formula for the Official World Golf Ranking. He is No. 2 in the world. He can go back to No. 1 if he wins the Hero World Challenge, simple as that. “I don’t like being No. 2,” he said. “I don’t like finishing second.” Scheffler took a step in that direction in the relentless wind at Albany. He ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine for a 4-under 68, leaving him in the group one shot behind defending champion Viktor Hovland. Hovland made eagle for the second consecutive day — the other 19 players have combined for one eagle this week — had three consecutive birdies on the back nine and had a 70. He was at 5-under 139.

Strydom sets course record

Ockie Strydom’s new course record of 9-under 63 moved him within two shots of clubhouse leader Thriston Lawrence at the South African Open on Friday before play was suspended overnight because of lightning. The South African recorded nine birdies at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate to close in on his countryman. Lawrence shot a second-round 67 that left him at 13-under 131 overall on the longest course (8,161 yards) used on the European tour.