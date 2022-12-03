OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Elderly pair’s connection ruffles feathers for some

Dear Abby: Two and a half years ago we lost my dad, who was 94. He and Mom had been married 72 years. She entered assisted living right before covid set in. We made it through that, we’re all vaccinated now and her facility has opened back up.

Mom has befriended a similarly aged widower. They eat together, walk, attend activities and enjoy sitting and talking together. He walks her back to her room and bids her good night. They reach for one another’s hands while talking about their departed spouses and are a source of comfort for each other. I learned about this friendship from staff, so I had time to digest it alone before talking with my mother.

At first, I was nervous because I did not want her to be hurt. But I realized that this is good for both of them, as they share similar histories.

Mom has recently found out that this man’s daughters are upset about their friendship, and she feels badly about it. She would never do anything to hurt him. I’ve told her she needs to give his daughters time to wrap their minds around their friendship. What can I do to help the daughters build trust? — Delicate Situation In Arkansas

Dear Delicate Situation: Your mother’s is not the first romance to blossom in a situation like this, and it won’t be the last. What has happened is a blessing, and I hope the man’s daughters will come to regard it as one. Reaching out to them isn’t a bad idea, if you think it may calm the situation and you can do it without making them more defensive than they already are. The older folks are doing nothing wrong. They have a right to be happy in their remaining years. If there is a religious adviser connected to the assisted living facility, he or she might be able to help you.

Dear Abby: I come from a very small town which has only one school. My sister recently attended her 50th class reunion. It was very informal and held in a local tavern. The event was announced on social media, but no formal invitations were sent out.

When my sister spotted a man who had graduated the following year, she asked, “What are you doing here? You didn’t graduate with our class!” He answered that he had participated in sports with some of the graduates and wanted to see them again.

Considering that the event was casual, held in a public place and that my sister didn’t organize the event I thought her remark was out of line and mean. She strongly disagrees. What do you think? — Small-Town Sis In Illinois

Dear Sis: Depending upon your sister’s tone of voice (and degree of sobriety) when she asked, it may have come across as an expression of surprise or curiosity. If it was asked in a hostile or accusatory manner, I agree that it was out of line and mean.

