OPINION|DRIVETIME MAHATMA: Completion of North Rodney Parham Road project expected in 2023

Let's return to yesterweek when this space was devoted to the matter of the widening and improvement project along a mile of North Rodney Parham Road, between its intersections with Hinson Road and Cantrell Road.

We spent some time visiting with Mike Dandurand. He and his wife, Mary, have lived on North Rodney Parham for 29 years.

No doubt the past year has been the most frustrating, as the project has gone on. And on. And on.

Not that progress isn't visible. But did we mention on? And on.

Dandurand was more than happy to give his version of events. In his view, the main problem has been utility disruption.

That's one side. To get the other side, we asked some questions of Little Rock Public Works. Answers, with some editing, come from civil engineers Mike Hood and Vince Floriani.

What was the start date?

Nov. 29, 2021.

What was the original finish date, how has that changed, and why?

Aug. 26, 2022. The date will be extended due to utility relocation delays and may also be extended due to weather delays as may be needed. Officials expect the job will be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

What is the total cost of the project? What is the street length of the project?

Cost is $5.6 million. Length is approximately 5,300 feet.

Where does the money come from?

The project is funded entirely with capital improvement funds from the latest 2018 bond issue for streets and drainage and proceeds from a temporary sales tax for capital improvements.

How has utility relocation affected the project?

Some of the utilities have been slow to complete their relocation work. In all fairness, this was a major project for many of the utilities as it is also a major undertaking for the city.

Utilities relocating along North Rodney Parham Road are Entergy, Centerpoint/Summit Energy, Central Arkansas Water, Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, UPN, and Pleasant Valley Country Club raw water line.

A large underground communication duct bank beneath Rodney Parham Road was damaged during utility relocation activities. It is being repaired for AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and other communication utilities to return. Communication fiber lines are temporarily installed on power poles along the roadway. These power pole locations create additional conflicts and delay.

What is the city doing to motivate the utility companies?

City staff is responding to citizen complaints and modifying construction plans to reduce additional conflicts where applicable. We meet weekly on site with the utilities and monthly in a utility coordination meeting. There has been a good faith effort and a lot of resources devoted to this project on the part of the utility providers. However, under the terms of the franchise agreements the city has with the utility companies, the city attorney's office can take additional actions to enforce these contracts.

