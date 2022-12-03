100 years ago

Dec. 3, 1922

MENA -- Contractors have been asked to submit bids on two highways proposed in two Polk county road improvement districts. ... R. L. Norris, secretary of District No. 7, is asking for bids for 18 miles of highway from Mena through Ink and Egger to the Montogomery county line. The road is to be surfaced with native gravel. J. F. Averitt, secretary of District No. 2, is asking for bids for 20 miles of highway between Mena and Big Fork, through the towns of Board Camp and Opal.

50 years ago

Dec. 3, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Saturday assured students at the school that classes would be held Monday and tests and grades would be given to all students who remained in school. Davis, in a prepared statement, also promised protection for teachers and students from intimidation by students who are calling for a boycott at the college. The boycott was called for Thursday by student government leaders, but about 60 percent of the students attended class Friday. ... John Creshaw, Student Government Association president, said the boycott was in support of demands for resignations of Davis, who is black, and three staff members, two who are black and one who is from India. The four refused to resign.

25 years ago

Dec. 3, 1997

• Come February, North Little Rock property owners could face $250 fines unless they display building numbers just so. But then again, probably not. A proposed ordinance going before the City Council on Monday night would require all homes and businesses to have street addresses near the main door, or on mailboxes or signs in front of them. The numbers must be no less than 3 inches tall for residences and no less than 6 inches tall for nonresidential properties. ... The proposed ordinance sets a fine of up to $250 for noncompliance. However, several city officials said that they wouldn't envision anyone being fined that much. Little Rock has had a similar ordinance since 1881.

10 years ago

Dec. 3, 2012

• Even though the Little Rock School District has a policy against bullying, a group of Little Rock advocates said it will take a long-term, broad-based community effort to curb what it sees as rampant harassment and bullying in Little Rock schools. ... In a wide-ranging dialogue, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, who is also a minister, said that the district's anti-bullying policy hasn't prevented the "realities" of widespread bullying and harassment, and that it's up to the community to take action... After saying that teachers were at the front line of combating negative, if not violent, behavior in the classroom, state Sen. Joyce Elliott volunteered to help form what Griffen dubbed an "action group" that will bring teachers and parents together in developing short-term solutions as well as long-term engagement efforts to minimize a problem as ubiquitous as the language used to describe it.