Pair of Prairie Grove administrators on leave after mock school shooting video shown to teachers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Two Prairie Grove School District administrators have taken a leave of absence after a video was reportedly shown to teachers that depicted teachers' children as though they had been killed in a school shooting.

Superintendent Reba Holmes has taken a leave of absence, effective immediately, and will retire at the end of the school year, and middle school Principal Shayne Taylor also has taken a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year, according to William Dick, Prairie Grove School Board president.

The School Board held a special meeting Friday and retired to executive session for about 10 minutes, Dick said.

Coming back into public session, the board voted on three separate motions without any discussion, Dick said. The vote was unanimous for all three motions, and all board members were present at the meeting, except Bart Orr, who was attending a family event.

The first motion was to allow Holmes to take a leave of absence with pay from personal vacation and sick days until her retirement on June 30.

The second motion was to allow Taylor to take a leave of absence until June 30 with pay from personal vacation and sick time.

Dick said Holmes and Taylor will not receive any of their salary during the leave of absence.

The third motion, Dick said, was to name Assistant Superintendent Pete Joenks as interim superintendent, effective immediately. Joenks has been with Prairie Grove schools since July 2018. He previously was principal at Springdale High School.

The request for a leave of absence from the administrators apparently is the result of a training video shown to teachers on Wednesday, but Dick said the board was not acting upon the video. The board was only considering the personnel actions before it, he said. Dick said he received the requests for a leave of absence from Holmes and Taylor on Friday morning.

Dick said he had not seen the video but did receive one phone call from a teacher on Wednesday with concerns about the video.

The boardroom was packed with teachers and parents, and Dick said the board retired to a separate room for its executive session, instead of asking those at the meeting to leave the room, which is the usual procedure for executive sessions. Holmes and Taylor were not at the meeting.

Dick declined to comment further on the personnel actions.

In video recorded at the meeting, those in the room can be heard telling board members to stand up for their teachers, that the teachers are the "ones educating our children."

One middle school teacher, Aubrey Crain, speaking to members of the media at the meeting, said Taylor showed teachers a video Wednesday afternoon. She said the video was in a memorial style with somber music.

According to Crain, the video said, "On Dec. 14, 2022, a gunman entered Prairie Grove Middle School. This many people were injured, this many people were killed. Among the victims were the following."

The video then showed pictures of teachers' personal children as if they had died in a school shooting, Crain said.