MASTERSON ONLINE: ‘Pets’ maim and kill

Those who read this space regularly know that ever since my wife Jeanetta and our little taco terrier Benji, were badly mauled by a vicious and unrestrained pit bull mix as they strolled in our Harrison neighborhood, I've been advocating for stronger laws that hold dog owners who don't restrain their pets civilly and criminally responsible.

How is it not (not to mention just puredee common sense) in the public interest to keep innocent citizens from being badly injured, even slain, by unconfined dogs?

As I've previously asked, would the teeth and jaws of a pit bull or Rottweiler be less injurious and potentially deadly than those of someone's "pet" cougar set free on nonthreatening humans going about their day (even on their own property?)

State and local lawmakers who believe this dangerous situation is OK certainly do not need to be representing we the people. Period.

I'd invite you to check the Internet for the way Ireland manages its breeds of potentially dangerous and deadly dogs.

Since the attack on Jeanetta and Benji, I have done a bit of research to see what the records show about the number and nature of bites, maulings and deaths.

The Stoy Law Group in Fort Worth specializes in dog attacks and has compiled those numbers nationally.

According to a 2021 census of dog attacks by breed in previous years, my "favorite" breed--after nearly killing our 12-pound pet--the pit bull, led the list during with 3,397 attacks on people, 295 of which resulted in deaths.

Think about that. Two hundred and ninety-five citizens mauled to death by one breed of animal most often because wholly inadequate or nonexistent big dog restraint laws allowed it.

"Pit bulls have a high reputation for being one of the most aggressive breeds, backed by statistics," the law firm reports. "The breed's poor reputation does not make every pit bull dangerous, but if you are looking at getting a dog and want a pit bull, you should be mindful of these statistics."

Just ask the Shelby County, Tenn., mother who earlier this year was critically injured and lost two young children to murderous sudden attacks by her two "pet" pit bulls, not to mention other brutal child deaths nationwide.

Trailing in far-distant second place was the Rottweiler with 535 attacks on humans, accounting for eight deaths.

German shepherds had 113 attacks and 15 deaths. "German shepherds are high energy, alert, and valued for their protective instincts," Stoy reported. "These traits are used positively in their roles as military and police dogs. However, if they are not properly trained, they are more likely to bite humans they do not know due to their aggressive instincts."

Because I now and forever will have a personal interest in the danger of pit bulls, I paid close attention to everything the law firm had to say about their nature.

"A staggering 65 percent of deaths from dog bite attacks come from pit bulls. Of the 433 total dog-bite victim fatalities between 2005 and 2017, 284 came from the pit bull breed. While pit bulls are known to have incredibly strong jaws and razor-sharp teeth, these statistics could be somewhat misleading.

"Pit bulls have a much higher fatality rate when they attack humans than other breeds, but they are also the most abused breed in the United States. They are illegally used in dogfighting matches and provoked to aggressive behavior.

"Another aspect of these statistics is that pit bulls are more efficient with their attacks because of their strength. If a small breed such as a Chihuahua bites you, the likelihood of this bite being severe is low.

"Even if the Chihuahua breed bites more often, the statistics will not show a Chihuahua is the most dangerous dog because their bites do not end in hospitalizations or fatalities."

The firm also says it's a common misconception that pit bulls have a "locking jaw."

"No dog possesses a locking jaw, but a pit bull is known to hold their bite longer than other breeds. This behavior causes more damage from the attack and results in a higher death rate."

That was certainly true with Jeanetta as she wound up fighting unsuccessfully with her bare fists in the street, trying in vain to pull Benji from her attacker's jaws as Benji screamed bloody murder.

If not for the quick actions of a male neighbor who followed this savage pit down a driveway (where it had carried Benji in its jaws) and somehow was able to free him, Benji was as good as dead.

"Illegal dog fighting is the cause of abuse for many pit bulls. The dogs are often starved, mutilated, and injected with steroids to heighten their natural aggression. Due to their poor reputation, people have a negative outlook on pit bulls and they account for 40 percent of the total number of euthanized dogs," the Stoy Firm's reported.

That fact speaks for itself. The fact that these dogs are often bred for fighting naturally makes them more dangerous, which is a reason why they should be kept away from the public.

Yet I feel equally certain the one that attacked and injured Jeanetta and almost killed Benji was not "trained" that way.

I also don't believe the poor Tennessee mother whose children were killed by her pit bulls trained them to attack and kill. They just did so. And she was fortunate to escape with her own life.

I believe it's likely in their unpredictable nature and their genetic code to suddenly turn deadly vicious when something external triggers that response.

We certainly don't see such violent behavior or shocking statistics in other dogs such as golden retrievers, Labs, collies, St. Bernards and even great Danes.

Geary Pope of Fayetteville summarized the feelings of many on this issue with his recent letter: "Your column a few weeks ago regarding your wife and dog being attacked by another dog encouraged me to get in touch regarding what I consider a serious issue. And that is dogs killing children in Arkansas. Most recently a toddler was killed by a dog in Springdale.

"This is an absolute tragedy of the worst kind. What I find disheartening is that the NWADG did not report on this tragedy. The local TV news made a very short story of it and then dropped it completely.

"I contacted the NWADG, local TV news and basically got nothing. This was not a single incident. [Other] children have been killed by dogs in the last few years, one elderly woman in Hot Springs Village out for her morning walk, and the little boy maimed by two pit bulls in West Fork.

"What I cannot understand is why all media shuts it down with a 'we won't talk about that' approach. Social media, which goes after everything, never touches it either. I reached out to my state senator and after two attempts and no response, what does one do?

"I also cannot find a child killing or maiming by a dog where there was any criminal penalty. Looks like in most states there is no penalty for this type of crime.

"An old saying was, if you wanted to kill someone in Arkansas take 'em deer hunting. Now we can add text and drive or let your dog do it. What the hell does it take?"

Bottom line: Large-breed dog attacks on people as our population swells have reached the point of badly needed reforms in the way we casually allow them loose in the public domain unrestrained.

Many people, victims and observers, are making the same observations Pope does.

Communities across Arkansas need and deserve strong laws and motivating penalties for those owners who fail to keep their dogs safely away from folks like Jeanetta who deserve to be able to walk their own leashed pets on a public street, or be in their own yards without fear of injury or death from another's vicious and unrestrained "pet."

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.