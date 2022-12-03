PREP FB: Wisdom has compiled historic numbers as

SPRINGDALE -- Eli Wisdom's career as the quarterback at Shiloh Christian is already historic regardless of the outcome of today's Class 5A state championship game.

The three-year starter is in rare air statistically alongside some of the most decorated quarterbacks in Arkansas prep history, including a few who also wore the Saints' blue and gold uniform.

But miles of passing and rushing yards are not what Wisdom is focusing on as his team is set to face Little Rock Parkview at noon today in War Memorial Stadium. The hurt of losing in last year's 4A state title game is still with the senior quarterbacks, and he's determined that the closing chapter on a storybook career will have a different ending.

"My goal is to not let it happen again," said Wisdom following last week's 48-19 dismantling of Camden Fairview. "I remember last year our seniors crying on the field and I don't want to feel that at all."

Wisdom (6-foot, 175 pounds) has never ended his season on another field other than War Memorial. As a sophomore, he led the Saints to the Class 4A state championship and the program's eighth state title. Last season Shiloh Christian fell to Joe T. Robinson in the 4A final.

Because of the Arkansas Activities Association's Competitive Equity Factor rating, the Saints were bumped from Class 4A to 5A, but Shiloh Christian (12-1) never skipped a beat. The Saints rolled through the 5A-West Conference unbeaten and have steamrolled three consecutive playoff foes to reach the championship game for the fourth consecutive season.

"When we heard we were moving to 5A, we were excited," said Wisdom. "We knew that if we just play our ball, we could compete with anybody."

Heading into today's championship game, the statistical numbers Wisdom has compiled over a three-year period are historic by any standard. Besides leading the program to a 39-4 mark, Wisdom became just the second quarterback in state history to compile 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards for three straight seasons, joining former Nashville star A.J. Whitmore.

Career-wise, Wisdom has passed for 8,064 yards and 94 touchdowns, the only quarterback in state history to pass for 8,000 and rush for 3,000 yards. He is also just the third quarterback in state history to run for 20 and pass for 20 touchdowns in two seasons, joining former Greenwood star Daniel Stegall (2004, 2005) and Jesse Gates of CAC (2003, 2004). Wisdom just missed accomplishing that number for three seasons with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021.

Wisdom's threat on the field is not lost on Parkview Coach Brad Bolding.

"It all starts with him," said Bolding of the Shiloh Christian offense. "He's very similar to the kid from Robinson last week, but he has a better arm. He throws the ball a lot better."

In the win against Fairview last week, Wisdom did the damage with his legs, rushing for 243 yards and 4 touchdowns, including a 55-yard bolt on the third play of the game. On the season, he leads the team in rushing with 1,431 yards and has 20 rushing touchdowns.

As a passer, he is 183-of-283 for 2,930 yards and 34 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.

Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway, who was an assistant coach with the Saints prior to becoming the head coach when he replaced Josh Floyd, said playing for a state championship was an expectation when he was hired that the expectation did not change when the program was elevated to Class 5A.

"We're at Shiloh Christian and they told me whenever I got this job that every year we need to plan on it and that was the expectation, and I believe in that expectation," he said. "That's the standard. It doesn't always happen and these four years have been really special. We're going to do our best to enjoy it."

Wisdom has not nailed down where he will continue his playing career. He said he would set up college visits when the season ends, including a trip to West Point.

Last Friday night in front of a packed crowd, he played his final home game at Champions Stadium. He and the rest of the seniors celebrated yet another big playoff win, but the moment what somewhat surreal, Wisdom said.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet, but it's definitely crazy," he said flanked by family and teammates. "I mean it feels like I was just a sophomore last year. It's gone by really fast, but I've loved every single moment."