President signs bill to block rail strike

President Joe Biden signed legislation Friday imposing a deal his administration negotiated between freight railroads and union leadership, averting a possible rail strike but risking a divide with rank-and-file union workers who later opposed the settlement.

"It was tough for me," said Biden at a signing ceremony at the White House, while heralding the bill as the only option to avert a disastrous work stoppage threatening key supply chains ahead of the Christmas holiday.

"It was the right thing to do at the moment, to save jobs to protect millions of working families from harm and destruction, and to keep supply chain stable around the holidays," he said.

But the president risks alienating labor activists and workers who have long proved to be key political allies, further undermining the relationship between Democrats and the working class, and fomenting pressure to deliver on a key promise -- expanding paid sick leave -- that ranks as unlikely-to-impossible as Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.

Biden has said labor unions will have to wait to obtain the sick leave, which was left out of the contract, but provided no timetable on when he could deliver. Asked when workers could expect those benefits, Biden said: "As soon as I can convince our Republicans to see the light."

An effort by Democrats to amend the deal to include seven days of paid sick leave for workers came up short when it failed to garner the Republican votes needed Thursday in the Senate.

A sick leave amendment received 52 votes, short of the 60 votes needed to pass.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., supported the resolution preventing the strike and opposed providing union workers with paid sick days. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., voted against both measures.

In the House, Arkansas Republicans Rick Crawford, French Hill and Steve Womack voted to end the strike, while Rep. Bruce Westerman voted against the bill. All four congressmen opposed adding the paid sick days.

Republicans, who largely oppose intervening in labor disputes and who have come out against extending such benefits in the past, are unlikely to provide Biden the help needed to move paid sick leave legislation for rail or other workers.

Biden has called himself the most pro-union president in U.S. history, but his actions over the rail strike threaten to undermine the president and union leaders' support from rank-and-file workers.

Four of the 12 unions involved in the negotiations -- representing roughly 54,500 workers -- had rejected the newly imposed contract. The unions that approved it represent about 43,000 workers, according to the National Railway Labor Conference.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Tuesday that it was "deeply disappointed" by Biden's decision Monday to ask Congress to intervene.

Criticism from union and progressive Democrats has put Biden on the defensive. Biden on Friday called the legislation to impose a settlement "a really good bill lacking only one thing."

The agreement includes a 24% pay raise, an average of $11,000 in back-pay bonuses, an additional day of paid leave and prevents increased health-insurance premiums.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said that ultimately for the administration, the risk of a strike affecting the nation's food supply and putting the post-pandemic economic recovery into jeopardy outweighed the push to add sick leave to the negotiated deal.

"When you look at what the devastation a national rail strike would cause America, that far outweighs the cost of moving forward," Walsh said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

He defended Biden's union bona fides, saying that unlike previous cases where Congress had intervened, the president won significant concessions for workers -- including a pay raise, unpaid leave, and preserved health care premiums.

"There's some very good provisions in the contract," Walsh said. "It wasn't like it was a bad contract."

Still, the labor secretary said he planned to continue engaging freight rail companies on the issue of paid leave, saying that the two sides didn't need to wait for the new contract to expire to strike a deal.

"I intend on sitting down with the companies and talking to them about a couple of things that during the negotiations that I heard from the unions," Walsh said.

The president, joined at the signing by Walsh, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, thanked his team, vowing to redouble his efforts on paid leave.

"They did one heck of a job in averting what could have been a real disaster. And then ended up with a good product. But we still have more work to do, in my view, in terms of ultimately getting paid sick leave not just for rail workers, but for every worker in America," Biden said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ian Kullgren and Jarrell Dillard of Bloomberg News (TNS); and Alex Thomas of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.