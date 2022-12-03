Public hearing set after rezoning requested in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- One item is scheduled for a public hearing at the beginning of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A request to rezone two acres at 2103 Slack St., owned by Schumacher Farms, from residential to commercial is to be presented at a public hearing and then again under new business. Members of the public may speak on the rezoning request during the public hearing.

Property owners within 300 feet were to have been notified of the potential rezone.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Large-scale development, Pea Ridge Pointe.

• Large-scale development, Hazelton Townhomes.

• Final plat, Saratoga Subdivision.

• Preliminary plat, Yorktown Subdivision.

The meeting is open to the public.

The Planning Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month in the council room at City Hall.