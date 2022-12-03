BOYS

CABOT 48, GREENBRIER 42 (OT) Jermaine Christopher had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for Cabot (4-2), which knocked off the host team at the Battle at the Brier. Gavin Muse finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

COTTER 80, HAAS HALL BENTONVILLE 55 Ryan Benedict's 26 points and 10 rebounds were substantial for Cotter (6-8, 1-0 2A-1) in its 25-point pasting. Hudson Adams flirted with a triple-double after ending with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. David Rogers had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Payton McGee gathered 14 points for the Warriors. Andrew Hubbard provided a game-high 24 points for Haas Hall (2-7, 0-2).

FARMINGTON 65, BENTON 45 Layne Taylor dropped 43 points, a day after scoring 42, to power Farmington (7-0) in the Benton Classic. Caleb Blakely had 10 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists for the Cardinals.

MAUMELLE 64, HOT SPRINGS 57 Jacob Lanier collected 19 points to lift Maumelle (6-2) over the host team at the Hot Springs Invitational. Markalon Rochelle added 17 points for the Hornets, who will play in today's final.

RIVERSIDE 52, TUCKERMAN 40 Harrison McAnally scored 16 points to usher Riverside (9-3) into the title game at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Brayeson Timms and Cash Gillis both had 10 points for the Rebels. Waylon Tackett tallied 11 points while Amare Neal and Eli Tackett each ended with 10 points for Tuckerman (6-5).

SLOAN-HENDRIX 56, POCAHONTAS 50 Braden Cox shined with 14 points, and Ethan Lee had 13 points to push Sloan-Hendrix (11-1) to the championship game of the Williams Baptist Tournament. Harper Rorex finished with 10 points for the Greyhounds. Harrison Carter led Pocahontas (1-2) with 14 points. Bryce Mason supplied 10 points.

SHERIDAN 66, BATESVILLE 40 Justin Crews led with 20 points as 10 players scored for Sheridan (4-1). Peyton Free had 13 points for the Yellowjackets.

WALDRON 44, SUBIACO 33 Trenton Hunt's 16 points boosted Waldron (9-0, 1-0 4A-4) to its first conference win. Lidge Stinson followed with eight points for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 49, POYEN 18 Josie Williams had 16 points in a runaway for Conway Christian (6-4). Mallory Malone scored 10 points, and Brooklyn Pratt collected nine points for the Lady Eagles.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 43, HOT SPRINGS 32 Laney Marsh pushed through with 14 points, and Riley Brady's double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds led Episcopal Collegiate (6-1) at the Hot Springs Invitational. Ashauni Corley chimed in with 12 points for the Lady Wildcats.

RIVERSIDE 47, TUCKERMAN 40 Riverside (10-3) reserved its spot in the finals of the Williams Baptist Tournament behind a game-high 16 points from Amber Courtney. Gracie Washington scored 10 points for the Lady Rebels. MacKenzie Soden's 12 points was tops for Tuckerman (10-2).

SALEM 58, MARMADUKE 49 Marleigh Sellars came up with 21 points as Salem (6-0) skirts on to the Williams Baptist Tournament title game. Chelsea Hamilton had 17 points, and Maddie Keen contributed eight points for the Lady Greyhounds. Greenly Hall also supplied six points. Mackenzie Hampton and Bailey Joiner both put up 19 points each for Marmaduke (8-4).

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 72, VALLEY SPRINGS 62 Jordan Jasper had a well-rounded outing with 25 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 steals as North (10-0) stayed perfect. Makale Guy scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Brandon Brown added 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for the Jaguars.

SHERIDAN 58, LONOKE 35 Justin Crews scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half to get Sheridan (3-1) to the championship game of the Carlisle Invitational.