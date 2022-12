A Scott County man was killed in a wreck Thursday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

J.T. Rogers, 75, of Boles, died around 6:10 p.m. Thursday when his 1982 Chevrolet left the road on U.S. 71 near Boles and rolled into a creek bed, landing on its roof, according to the report.

State troopers investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.