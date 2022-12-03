Six people facing various criminal charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• BJ Bolkein, 38, of 590 Cascade Circle in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Bolkein was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Bentonville

• Alexandro Pichardo, 23, of 5303 S.W. Villa St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Pichardo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Danny Neighbors, 34, of 1230 Torbay Trace in Centerton, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Neighbors was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

• James Couch, 21, of 1307 Maple Lane in Elkins, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Couch was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Highfill

• Tarsem Singh, 58, of 6103 N.W. Silas St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Singh was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Percy Davis, 28, of 2167 E. Cinnamon Way in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Davis was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.