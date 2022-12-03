State commission approves $270 million for 157 water projects

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission on Friday approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for 157 water needs projects across 58 counties.

"It will probably take us a few weeks before we get award letters out. We plan on holding a meeting early in the next year, specifically to go through the procedures for everyone on what to expect," Arkansas Natural Resources Commission Deputy Director Ryan Benefield said.

"Our goal is to get award letters out before the end of the year but we're going to call meetings, one on Zoom and one in person after the first of the year, to meet with everyone on this list to tell them what to expect and what to expect from the process."

Projects chosen were favored if they were designed to benefit the state's water supply or reduce reliance on groundwater, Benefield said.

Only public entities like county governments or municipal water utilities were eligible to apply because of state drinking water rules, so nonprofit organizations and associations had to apply through public entities, Benefield said.

There were 105 drinking water projects approved for a total of $135 million, which are expected to serve approximately 170,139 customers.

Nearly half of the chosen projects will result in a reduced use of groundwater, while more than half of projects will directly affect disadvantaged communities.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections in Jefferson County was awarded $3.7 million for its Tucker Unit water treatment plant improvements; Central Arkansas Water in Pulaski County was awarded $5 million for its Ferndale, West Pulaski, Ridgefield water main expansion and replacement project.

There were 52 wastewater projects approved for a total of $135 million, which will serve approximately 283,152 customers; average award amounts for wastewater projects were higher than for drinking water projects; 25 projects have been placed on a wait list.

"Those 52 projects will improve the effluent of about 162 million gallons per day of wastewater," Benefield said.

Some wastewater projects approved for funding include the Arkansas Department of Human Services in Logan County, which was awarded $568,150 with a 25% cost share.

The Lake Conway Community Wastewater Utility in Faulkner County received $800,111.

Projects to receive funding through the plan are essentially on the hook for 25% of a project's cost. There was a cap of $5 million on funding requests for the water projects.

Projects will be funded at the start of construction and construction must begin before the end of next year, and completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson created the American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee via executive order and in June 2021, Hutchinson created the Water and Other Infrastructure Working Group to help the steering committee identify water infrastructure projects.

A needs survey was conducted and generated more than 1,400 responses, identifying more than $5 billion in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater needs across the state.

The working group submitted its final report to the steering committee in August 2021, which included a timeline, eligibility requirements and scoring criteria for potential water projects.

This past August, the committee approved $270 million to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture for water needs projects and $10 million for irrigation projects.

On Sept. 16, The Arkansas Legislative Council approved the full $270 million amount for water needs, with funding to be administered by the state Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission.

An application period for water projects in need of funding was opened and ran from Sept. 16 through Nov. 4, 2022; 882 applications from every county in Arkansas were submitted and scored by the review committee.

Some projects not chosen for this round of funding will be placed on a wait list and could be funded at a later date from different sources.