1. Actions speak ...

2. You made your bed, now ...

3. Why close the barn door ...

4. What's good for the goose ...

5. We'll cross that bridge ...

6. We're going to burn ...

7. Birds of a feather ...

8. Waiting for the other ...

9. Trying to put a square peg ...

ANSWERS:

1. Louder than words

2. You're going to have to lie in it

3. After the horse is gone?

4. Is good for the gander

5. When we come to it

6. The midnight oil

7. Flock together

8. Shoe to drop

9. In a round hole