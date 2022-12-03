The world in brief: Pakistan: Envoy shot at in Afghanistan

Pakistan: Envoy shot at in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — Shots were fired Friday at the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan in what Pakistan’s prime minister described as an attempt to assassinate his country’s envoy in Kabul. The envoy was not harmed, but a body guard was wounded, Pakistani officials said.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called the shooting an “assassination attempt” against Pakistan’s representative in the country, in a tweet he posted.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement the assailants had failed to harm its head of mission Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani but shot and “critically injured” a security guard.

It summoned a senior Afghan diplomat in Islamabad over the embassy attack, according to a ministry statement.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi strongly condemned the embassy attack, and said the Taliban will not allow any “malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.” Kabul’s police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said shots were fired from a building near the Pakistani embassy. Police have detained a suspect, he added.

Politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, also escaped unhurt a separate attack Friday in Kabul, his office said in a statement. Security guards killed the two attackers as they tried to enter a mosque where Hekmatyar and his supporters had gathered for Friday prayers, the statement said.

Hekmatyar later said the attackers were suicide bombers disguised in women’s burqas.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for either of the attacks in Kabul.

U.S. halts patrols with Kurds in Syria

WASHINGTON — U.S. forces have stopped joint military patrols in northern Syria to counter Islamic State extremists, as Turkish threats of a ground invasion stymie those missions with Kurdish forces. Other more limited security patrols by U.S. and Kurdish troops, particularly around prisons, will begin again today, officials said.

U.S. Central Command stated Friday that American troops have paused all of the joint operations with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces against IS in Syria. The Pentagon had said Thursday they were ongoing but reduced.

“The SDF continues to conduct patrols and maintain security at the al-Hol displaced persons camp and the detention facilities,” said Army Col. Joe Buccino, the Central Command spokesman. “We remain committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS.” The U.S. said the Syrian Democratic Forces’s decision to pause its missions against the Islamic State group triggered the U.S. decision to do so as well.

A Kurdish military official, who was not authorized to provide an official statement and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the other partnered patrols will begin today in the border area. The U.S. said those patrols are not to counter the Islamic State militants.

Eritrean atrocities reported in Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya — Eritrean troops have continued killing dozens of civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and committing other abuses weeks after the two main warring parties signed a peace deal, according to an official document seen by The Associated Press.

The forces from neighboring Eritrea, which has fought alongside Ethiopia’s military in the two-year conflict, killed 111 civilians and injured another 103 in the eastern zone of Tigray, according to information compiled between Nov. 17-25 by the Tigray Emergency Center.

The report also states there were 39 “kidnapping/disappearances” of civilians by Eritrean forces and “widespread looting,” including the destruction of 241 houses. One of the kidnapped civilians was later found dead.

The abuses threaten to harm the deal struck in South Africa between Ethiopia’s government and Tigray leaders on Nov. 2.

Aid has started to reach Tigray since the deal was signed, but aid workers can only access 54 of 104 camps for displaced people in Tigray, according to the report. Yet, some observers remain hopeful that the deal will be implemented.

S. African party delays talk on president

JOHANNESBURG — An urgent meeting of South Africa’s ruling party to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa has been delayed as calls continue for his resignation amid a scandal over money stolen from his farm.

The African National Congress’ national executive committee was expected to discuss Friday a parliamentary report which suggests Ramaphosa may have violated anti-corruption laws related to the 2020 theft of millions of dollars stashed in a couch. The committee has the power to force the president to resign.

The party’s treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, told reporters that top congressional officials would discuss the report before reconvening ahead of a parliamentary debate Tuesday. Lawmakers are expected to debate the report and vote on whether to proceed with an impeachment process.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing, saying the stolen money was proceeds from the sale of animals at his farm. However, the report cited a potential conflict between the president’s business and official interests.

African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee members gather following their extraordinary meeting Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa. (AP/Jerome Delay)





