Police beat: Police arrest man with U.S. warrants; NLR man charged over drugs, gun; Shots fired at car; deputies arrest man after shots at car

Police arrest man on U.S. warrants

Little Rock police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man who was wanted on federal warrants and who police say attempted to flee while armed, according to an arrest report.

Officers say Teri Walker, 42, of Little Rock, fled while authorities were trying to arrest him near 11110 Beverly Hills Drive on federal and state parole absconding warrants. Police said Walker struck a vehicle while trying to flee Arkansas Community Corrections personnel who attempted to block him in.

After his arrest around 1 p.m., officers found a gun in a backpack he had, police said.

In addition to the warrants, Walker faces charges of felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and was issued a traffic citation for a hit and run.

NLR man charged over drugs, gun

North Little Rock police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man who they said had a gun and drugs and was seen selling drugs, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped Drake Smith, 33, of North Little Rock, near 19 Neal Place around 4:05 p.m. after they said they saw him conduct a suspected drug sale.

Smith was the only person in the vehicle in which they found a pistol and suspected heroin or fentanyl, hallucinogenic mushrooms and suboxone strips.

He was arrested on four felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, two drug possession charges and a count of trafficking drugs.

Shots fired at car; deputies arrest man

Pulaski County deputies arrested a man Thursday following a reported shooting, although no one was apparently hurt, according to an arrest report.

Deputies arrived at 5422 Grays Lane in Wrightsville around 11:30 a.m. and spoke with a victim who said Eric Fears, 30, of Little Rock, had shot at his vehicle with two people inside.

When deputies spoke to Fears, he told them where the gun was, and they also found two more firearms there, the report says.

Fears was arrested on three felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons and two of aggravated assault.